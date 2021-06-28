We all know water is the absolute healthiest thing to drink, but if we’re being honest, it can get a little boring after a while. Sure, juices are flavorful and bubbly sodas tickle your palate, but all that added sugar and chemicals isn’t doing anyone any favors. The makers of a new health-conscious beverage system are hoping to lure consumers with the promise of zingy water and added nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Vitapod is billing itself as “healthier than water.” This pod-based drink system promises it will first filter, then cool your water. With the use of a special pod loaded with boosters, it will then infuse your water with flavor and essentials that your body needs — and that many of us aren’t getting, according to Vitapod.

Vitapod is a drink making machine with a footprint that appears to be a bit larger than a Sodastream, and it works like a Nespresso machine. You fill the tank with water, then drop in a flavor, vitamin, energy, or tea pod. Next, you close up the unit to let the machine spin you up a water-based drink with natural fruit and flavor extracts. There are no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners in any of the beverage mixes.

The plastic pods come in different drink ranges including Hydra+, Sports+, Iced Tea+, Energy+, Beauty+, and Immunity+, as well as flavor profiles like blueberry pomegranate, watermelon, pineapple coconut, green apple and peach. According to Vitapod, the plastic pods are “viodegradable” because an organic compound in the cup helps it biodegrade faster than plastic.

The machine will make one drink at a time from each pod and you can customize your sizes — enjoy a 3.5-ounce Immunity+ shot, or make an 8-ounce or 16.9-ounce drink. The water tank is insulated to help keep the water cool and holds enough for six full-size drinks.

The Vitapod machine is priced at $310 and is on sale for $180 atlaunch. Pods start at $35 for the Hydra+ 30-pod pouch ($1.16 per 16.9-ounce drink). The Vitapod Starter Kit is $350 and is reduced for the launch period to $190. This includes a Vitapod machine, filter, variety pack of pods (10 pods), and an 18.5-ounce water bottle.

