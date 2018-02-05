Volo is a cordless high-powered dryer that can help keep your hair healthy

A hair dryer is a pretty essential grooming appliance in many people’s bathrooms, but all that heat can wreak havoc on otherwise healthy hair, drying it out and leaving it coarse. Volo Beauty might have a solution, with what it claims will be the “healthiest heat styling tool in your arsenal.”

Having made its debut at CES 2018, the Volo Go Cordless Dryer does away with one of the most finicky aspects of hair dryers: The cord, which can prevent users from moving around much and can get tangled with other appliances when stowed in a drawer. The Volo Go is battery-powered and therefore cord-free.

Unlike most hair dryers on the market, Volo Go uses quartz infrared light, which penetrates hair deeply and dries it from the inside out. Volo claims this heating mechanism will leave your hair shinier, healthier, and less frizzy than before.

The Volo Go is also energy-efficient, as it uses the same lithium-ion battery cells utilized by electric vehicles. But that energy efficiency doesn’t mean less power, as Volo asserts its new hair dryer is “as powerful as a salon-quality blow dryer.”

“Most hair dryers are the same thing in a different package. Hair appliances are a $20 billion-a-year market, and yet they still require consumers to plug into a wall,” Volo Beauty President Jonathan Friedman said in a statement. “Between the Volo infrared heat element, which is healthier for hair, and the lithium-ion battery, the Volo Go is a feat of engineering that will disrupt the hot tools market. Deputing our product at a tech-driven show is important to us because it highlights the Volo difference: this isn’t your run-of-the-mill hair dryer.”

The Volo Go is scheduled to be released during the summer of 2018. Before its release, Volo Beauty will be launching a pre-sale crowdsourcing campaign, and those who pledge can receive extra accessories such as backup batteries, carrying cases, and microfiber drying towels. Volo Beauty will also be launching a line of wet styling products, including a leave-in conditioner and finishing serum later this year. As with all crowdfunded campaigns, be aware of the risks.

You can find out when the Volo Go will be available by leaving your email address here.