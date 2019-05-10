Walmart sears the prices for George Foreman electric grills and griddles

Digital Trends
The outdoor grilling season may have just started, but George Foreman indoor grills defined the category for year-round grilling in 1994. Walmart took healthy discounts on the popular George Foreman appliances so you can keep on grilling regardless of the weather or the season.

We’ve found the best discounts on George Foreman grills on Walmart and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts or want to be able to grill burgers, salmon, or shrimp in your kitchen, these seven deals can help you save up to $25.

George Foreman George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press — $9 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 2 serving classic plate indoor grill panini press 1
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 2 serving classic plate indoor grill panini press

The George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press is a convenient size for one or two people and a good choice if you have limited counter space. This original version of George Foreman’s grill has the fat-removing slope, a non-stick coating, and a dishwasher-safe drip tray for excess fat.

Normally priced at $24, the George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press is $15 during the sale. If you want to grill inside and don’t have much extra room in your kitchen, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome low price.

George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press— $13 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 4 serving removable plate grill panini press 1
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 4 serving removable plate grill panini press 2

The George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press has a 35% faster heatup than the original 2-serving grill above. Everything else is the same as the original except that the large, 60-square-inch grilling surface makes this the most popular grill for the brand.

Usually $36, the George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Electric Grill and Panini Press is just $23 for this sale. If you’re looking for a deal on an indoor grill, you won’t go wrong with this model.

x — $21 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 6 serving removable plate grill panini press 1
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 6 serving removable plate grill panini press 2

You can tell at a glance the George Foreman 6-Serving Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press isn’t one of the original models. Besides its 6-person, 100-square-inch cooking surface, this model has a digital timer and digital temperature controls to help you manage the heat and the time.

Regularly priced $90, the George Foreman 6-Serving Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press is discounted to $69 for this sale. If you want a larger indoor grill that adds extra cooking controls, this could be your best choice, especially at the sale price.

x — $10 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 9 serving classic plate grill panini press 1
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 9 serving classic plate grill panini press 2

With 144 square inches of grilling surface, you can feed a crowd with the George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Grill and Panini Press. This original style George Foreman indoor grill can handle nine George-sized burgers. Its floating-hinge design adjusts for food that’s extra thick or extra thin.

Ordinarily $65, the Walmart marked down the George Foreman 9-Serving Classic Plate Grill and Panini Press to $55 for this sale. Feed a crowd and save money.

x — $20 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill 3
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill 2
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill 1

Taking size and versatility up several notches, the George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill is large enough at 240 square inches to cook for a multitude. Whether you use it to grill inside, on your patio, or at a tailgate, this electric grill is portable and powerful without the need for charcoal or propane gas tanks. As long as you can plug it in you can cook with it.

Instead of the usual $99 price, Walmart cut the price of the George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill to $79 during this sale. If you want a larger indoor grill that’s just as useful outside, look no further.

x — $25 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 2
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles 15 serving indoor outdoor grill with ceramic plates 3

The George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill with Ceramic Plates is an upgrade to the grill just above. This version adds adjustable 5-setting temperature control and a temperature gauge for greater cooking control. This model’s ceramic surface upgraded nonstick coating aids cleanup and a removable stand gives you more flexibility when grilling outside.

Normally priced at $110, the George Foreman 15+ Serving Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill with Ceramic Plates is a bargain at just $85 during this sale. If you want the convenience of inside and outside grilling with the latest upgrades, this is your grill.

x — $25 off

walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles evolve 5 serving multi plate grill system indoor with ceramic pl
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles evolve 5 serving multi plate grill system indoor with ceramic pl
walmart deals on george foreman electric grills and griddles evolve 5 serving multi plate grill system indoor with ceramic pl

The George Foreman Evolve 5-Serving Multi-Plate Grill System, Electric Indoor Grill with Ceramic Plates and Waffle Plates is a system that’s more than a single-purpose appliance. The Evolve’s removable plates give you choices of how and what you want to cook, and digital time and temperature controls add a higher level of precision cooking.

Normally priced at $120, the George Foreman Evolve 5-Serving Multi-Plate Grill System, Electric Indoor Grill with Ceramic Plates and Waffle Plates is only $95 for this sale. If you want one appliance to grill and make both panini and waffles with advanced digital temperature and time controls, this is a great opportunity to buy this system at an awesome price.

