Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not in

Trevor Mogg
By
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Walmart

Walmart is stepping up its ongoing battle with Amazon with the launch of a new grocery delivery service designed to for greater convenience, as well as to keep your orders out of the hands of porch pirates.

Similar to a system already offered by its big online rival, Walmart’s InHome Delivery service involves delivery personnel using smart entry technology to access your home before placing your ordered food items on the kitchen counter or, if necessary, in the refrigerator.

Of course, for the service to work, you’ll have to be cool with the idea of a stranger entering your home when you’re not around.

In a bid to offer peace of mind, Walmart will equip delivery personnel with body cameras that send a live-stream to your phone when they arrive at your home. In theory, this means you can be sure they’re doing exactly as they should, rather than rifling through your drawers or taking a tour of your home.

Need more reassurance? Walmart says its delivery personnel will also receive “extensive training” on how to enter customers’ homes “with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend’s or family’s home.” In other words, you needn’t worry about coming home to muddy footprints all along the hallway.

The retail giant says it also plans to experiment with accepting returns, allowing customers to leave unwanted items on the counter, ready to be collected by delivery personnel.

Walmart will launch its new InHome Delivery service this fall for more than one million customers in three cities, namely Kansas City, Missouri; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Vero Beach, Florida.

“The technology powering InHome Delivery combines the power of our store footprint, store associates, and world-class fresh supply chain,” Walmart said in a message on its website announcing the new service, adding, “Now we can serve customers not just in the last mile, but in the last 15 feet.”

The retailer has actually trialed such a service before. Two years ago, its in-home delivery effort used third-party delivery companies, but this time around it’ll be using Walmart workers who’ve been with the company at least a year.

Walmart’s attempt to relaunch the service comes in response to Amazon Key — a similar service launched for Prime members in 2017 — and represents an increasing focus by Walmart on its online shopping and delivery operation. Just recently, for example, it announced free next-day delivery delivery for general merchandise, starting in Las Vegas and locations in Southern California. As with several of Walmart’s other efforts, the move came in direct response to Amazon’s gradual move from two-day shipping to one.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
ring wired security products color night vision wi fi enabled video doorbell
Deals

Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon cuts prices on Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon's got a whole lot of great deals on refurbished Amazon devices right now, but the deal on the original Ring Video Doorbell is one you don't want to miss -- as it's the best price we've seen yet, saving you close to 40% off the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: Which one is better for you?

What happens when you compare the Google Home vs the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare they're features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best air fryers deliver fried food with a fraction of the calories

An air fryer, when used correctly, can mimic the effects of frying while using just a little bit of oil, giving you that same crispy, golden exterior and fluffy center. Here are the best models.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ikea ori rognan robot furniture
Smart Home

Robotic furniture transforms Ikea’s tiny rooms with the touch of a button

Ikea is integrating robots into your furniture now, thanks to a partnership with Boston-based startup Ori. Ikea's new Rognan-equipped furniture has the ability to change shape on the fly.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops prices on these Arlo Pro outdoor security camera kits

Amazon dropped the prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless outdoor camera system kits. Home security is a driving force for many people and wireless outdoor security systems are easy to install and move. The Arlo Pro 2 kits are top-rated.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

No splitting hairs here: These are the best electric shavers on the market today

Unlike safety razors, electric razors don't necessarily require shaving cream or water. We rounded up some of the best electric shavers for any kid of beard length on the market today.
Posted By Gia Liu
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
spy on your pets with comcast xfinity camera ai powered pet filter dog tore apart her toy
Smart Home

Spy on your pets with Comcast’s Xfinity Camera A.I.-powered pet filter

Comcast announced a new feature for the Xfinity Camera that makes it easier to watch your pets when you're away from home. Computer vision specialists and camera engineers developed the canine/feline motion detection filter in-house.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown