Keep the front door secure and looking good with the smart Yale Assure Lock SL

Why it matters to you As secure as smart locks are, no one wants a giant, unsightly device on their front door. With the slimmest profile on the market, the Yale Assure Lock SL is both practical and visually appealing.

For anyone who hates carrying keys around, smart locks can be the best way to lock up and secure a home. While some models stand out as a bulky eyesore on an otherwise beautiful door, the Yale Assure Lock SL from Yale Locks & Hardware is the slimmest electronic deadbolt currently on the market.

Like other smart locks, the Yale Assure Lock SL features a touchscreen, key-free design. It can be used as a stand-alone keypad deadbolt or paired with a Yale Network Module for complete integration into other smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, and more. With its small footprint and slim profile, this Yale lock will blend in with the door better than its competitors. It features a black keypad and metal bezel available in satin nicked, oil rubbed bronze, or polished brass.

Just because Yale has trimmed the fat does not mean the new lock sacrifices either quality or functionality. The entire device is built to withstand the elements. The brightly lit touchscreen is capacitive and wakes up with a single press. With its keyless design, there is no chance of anyone picking the lock. As a standalone deadbolt, the Yale Assure Lock SL can hold up to 25 codes. When combined with a network module, it can hold up to 250. These can be changed or deleted at any time.

Whether you do it from the start or upgrade down the road, combining the Assure Lock SL with a Yale Network Module provides complete integration with pre-existing home automation or alarm systems. Network modules include the Z-Wave, ZigBee, or the upcoming HomeKit. The modules allow the electronic lock to function with Amazon Alexa when used with the Samsung SmartThings Hub and app or the Wink Hub and app.

The Yale Assure Lock SL is available for purchase as a stand-alone deadbolt for $170. Connecting it with a network module costs an additional $50, bringing the total to $220. Shipments begin in just a few days, on August 1.