Fantasy football, once a niche hobby for enthusiasts, has exploded in popularity lately. Last year alone, more than 30 million people ran teams in fantasy football leagues. It goes without saying that with so many newbies dipping their toes into the realm of fantasy football — and perhaps you count yourself among this growing number — there are more people than ever devising new team management strategies and looking for tips and tricks on how to win their fantasy football league playoffs.

The NFL 2020 season is officially underway as of September 10, so if you’re already watching NFL games online or on TV and picking apart post-game highlights with apps like ESPN+, then that means that the fantasy football season is about to kick off. To give you a head start on planning your lineup and draft picks, we’ve put together a handy numbered cheat sheet of the best fantasy football player rankings for standard non-PPR leagues. These expert-ranked picks cover the top four player tiers, and we’ve divided the list up by position to help you better plan your lineup before the draft. We’ve also included the Defense/Special Team rankings for all 32 teams.

The Best 2020 Fantasy Football Player Rankings

Before you begin planning your lineup and writing down your dream team draft wish list, be sure to read through our advice, strategies, and tips for winning your fantasy football league. Remember to make sure you have all your positions covered and that you know the bye-weeks of each player (especially quarterbacks) as well as every team matchup so you can tailor your team lineup to quit your players’ strengths and avoid their weaknesses.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) Aaron Rodgers (Green Pay Packers) Cam Newton (New England Patriots) Daniel Jones (New York Giants) Ben Roethlisberger (Puttsburgh Pirates) Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns) Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) Gardner Minshew II (Jacksonville Jaguars) Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers) Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings) Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts) Drew Lock (Denver Broncos) Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers) Derek Carr (Las Vegas Raiders) Sam Darnold (New York Jets) Tyrod Taylor (Los Angeles Chargers)

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers) Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings) Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals) Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs) Miles Sanders (Philadelphia Eagles) Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers) Kenyan Drake (Arizona Cardinals) Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) Chris Carson (Seattle Seahawks) James Conner (Pittsburgh Pirates) Todd Gurley (Atlanta Falcons) Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) David Johnson (Houston Texans) Melvin Gordon (Denver Broncos) Mark Ingram II (Baltimore Ravens) Le’Veon Bell (New York Jets) Raheem Mostert (San Francisco 49ers) Leonard Fournette (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Cam Akers (Los Angeles Rams) David Montgomery (Chicago Bears)

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) Tyreek Hill (Kansas City Chiefs) Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions) DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals) Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans) Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings) Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears) D.J. Moore (Carolina Panthers) Odell Beckham Jr. (Cleveland Browns) Amari Cooper (Dallas Cowboys) JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Pirates) Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons) Robert Woods (Los Angeles Rams) Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams) Terry McLaurin (Washington Football Team) Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks) D.K. Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) D.J. Chark (Jacksonville Jaguars) Courtland Sutton (Denver Broncos) Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) Michael Gallup (Dallas Cowboys)

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders) Evan Engram (New York Giants) Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers) Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams) Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons) Jared Cook (New Orleans Saints) Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Austin Hooper (Cleveland Browns) Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins) Noah Fant (Denver Broncos) T.J. Hockenson (Detroit Lions) Jonnu Smith (Tennessee Titans) Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) Chris Herndon IV (New York Jets) Blake Jarwin (Dallas Cowboys) Eric Ebron (Pittsburgh Pirates) Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts) Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers) Irv Smith Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) Greg Olsen (Seattle Seahawks) O.J. Howard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Kickers

Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) Wil Lutz (New Orleans Saints) Greg Zuerlein (Dallas Cowboys) Robbie Gould (San Francisco 49ers) Matt Prater (Detroit Lions) Jake Elliott (Philadelphia Eagles) Zane Gonzalez (Arizona Cardinals) Younghoe Koo (Atlanta Falcons) Ka’imi Fairbairn (Houstan Texans) Dan Bailey (Minnesota Vikings) Jason Myers (Seattle Seahawks) Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Pirates) Mason Crosby (Green Bay Packers) Michael Badgley (Los Angeles Chargers) Brandon McManus (Denver Broncos) Joey Slye (Carolina Panthers) Ryan Succop (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Austin Seibert (Cleveland Browns) Stephen Gostkowski (Tennessee Titans) Josh Lambo (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Defense/Special Teams

Pittsburgh Pirates San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New Orleans Saints Kansas City Chiefs Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns New York Jets Washington Football Team Houston Texans Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants

Editors' Recommendations