Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Alienware m15 R2 hands-on review

The new Alienware m15 proves gaming laptops don’t have to look tacky

1 of 9
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
alienware m15 r2
The Alienware m15 finally feels like a gaming laptop with a unique identity.
The Alienware m15 finally feels like a gaming laptop with a unique identity.
The Alienware m15 finally feels like a gaming laptop with a unique identity.

Highs

  • Attractive new look
  • Excellent redesigned keyboard
  • Port selection is great
  • Impressive components

Lows

  • Weak base configuration
  • Still a little chunky
Luke Larsen
By

Gaming laptops are advancing at a cutthroat pace, and Alienware isn’t letting its foot off the pedal anytime soon. Its newest update to the m15 and m17 laptops, though, just might be its most exciting.

They not only feature the latest high-end gaming components on the inside, the exterior design has been completely transformed. From eight-core processors to OLED screens, the Alienware m15 R2 has a lot offer, starting at a base price of $1,500. Are these new laptops the flagships Alienware needs?

A new era of Alienware

The Alienware m15 finally feels like a gaming laptop with its own identity.

We loved what Dell did with the massive Alienware Area-51m, a 17-inch gaming laptop with desktop components that the company launched earlier this year. Beyond just its performance, it carved out an awesome new design language, gaining influence more from THX 1138 than Alien.

Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The clean lines, smooth surfaces, and white color options have been brought over to its more mainstream gaming laptops, including both the m15 and m17. It’s a new direction for not only Alienware, but gaming laptops overall. It’s not attempting to blend in with non-gaming laptops like the Razer Blade. Instead, it shows that gaming laptops can be attractive and original. The ring of light around the laptop’s posterior vents is among the most delightful lighting elements we’ve seen on a gaming laptop yet.

Beyond the look, the m15 has cut some heft. It’s slightly thinner and lighter than before, choosing to employ magnesium alloy to lighten the load. 4.75 pounds isn’t the lightest gaming laptop in the world, and its 0.79 inch thickness sets no records either, but it’s a big upgrade from where Alienware laptops were just a couple of years ago.

It’s not mechanical, but you’ll still like the keyboard

The keyboard is new, and Dell says it’s used a lot of engineering resources to perfect the feel. It doesn’t use mechanical switches, but the keyboard has a 1.7mm travel distance and a defined actuation point to provide tactile feel. The keystrokes didn’t feel mushy, as many rubber dome keyboards do.

It’s a big upgrade from where Alienware laptops were just a couple of years ago.

The m15 corrects a downside to its predecessor by including full-size arrow keys, which gamers will appreciate. Removed, however, is the number pad, which is now exclusively featured on the larger m17 model. The keys have per-key RGB backlighting, which is all customizable through the Alienware Command Center software.

The touchpad is better, too. It’s carried over from the XPS laptops, which tend to have more responsive surfaces.

The Alienware m15 R2 includes a modest array of ports. On the back you’ll find your HDMI, mini-DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3, proprietary Alienware Graphics Amplifier, and DC Power. On the left side is a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port, an RJ-45 ethernet port, and a headphone. Meanwhile, the right side has two more USB-A ports. I appreciate that many ports are located around back, which keys wires out of the way. 

Plenty of power, depending on what you choose

Because the Alienware m15 is a bit thick, you’d expect it to outperform its competitors. Alienware representatives seemed confident that the careful tuning of its components and beefed up thermals will do the trick. There’s plenty of extra vents, that’s for sure. They’re located on almost every possible surface, including an attractive new honeycomb design across the top of the keyboard deck.

The new m15 features 9th-gen Intel Core processors, ranging from the quad-core Core i5-9500H up to the Core i9-9980HK. That top choice is an unlocked eight-core process that can boost up to 5.0GHz. Unlike the Area-51m, these are mobile processors and can’t be swapped out in the future.

alienware m15 r2
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

There’s a legion of graphics options, though the bottom ones aren’t as appealing. Your options are a GTX 1650, GTX 1660 Ti, RTX 2060, RTX 2070 Max-Q, or RTX 2080 Max-Q. The m15 R2 comes with either 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM and starts with a 256GB SSD for storage. Dual-storage options are available, maxing out at 4TB.

Unless you’re only interested in casual gaming, you won’t love the performance.

There’s a wide variety of options for displays, starting with the standard 1080p 60Hz model. From there you can jump to a 1080p screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, which will be the best option for most gamers. On the top end, you can snag a 4K 60Hz OLED screen. Both the 240Hz and OLED options have Tobii eye-tracking built-in.

Alienware offers plenty of options, but we are a bit hesitant about the bottom rung. More premium brands like Razer have moved to six-core processors and 16GB of RAM to ensure a solid gaming experience across the range. The Alienware m15’s $1,500 base model might seem like a good deal on the surface, but unless you’re only interested in casual gaming, you won’t love the performance. That said, we’ll have to hold our final judgements for when we get the laptop in for our full review.

Both the Alienware m15 and m17 will be available starting on June 11, 2019, start at $1,500.

Dell 2019 XPS 13 2 in 1 (2019) review
Product Review

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 is a refreshing headfirst dive into Intel's Ice Lake

Ice Lake has been years in the coming, and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the first to use Intel's 10nm processor. The device has been completely revamped, flaunting a brand-new design including a new keyboard and taller screen.
Posted By Luke Larsen
dell intel ice lake cpu xps laptops dellicelake
Computing

Dell breaks ground with first Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs in XPS laptops

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 sports a new generation of Intel 10nm Ice Lake CPUs, but it's not the only laptop to see a hardware refresh. Inspiron and Gaming laptops now have RTX graphics options and newly enhanced cooling systems.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade Stealth 2019
Computing

Should you buy a MacBook Pro or a Razer Blade Stealth? We'll help you decide

Laptop head to heads are a great way to see which one might be the right one for you. Our latest sees the Razer Blade Stealth (2019) vs. MacBook Pro in a fight to see which one deserves to be your next laptop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops big savings on Alienware monitors, headsets, and gaming keyboards

Although known for its beefy PCs, Alienware also makes some great gaming accessories. A handful of them are on sale right now, too, so if you're upgrading to an ultrawide monitor or you just need a new mouse and keyboard, check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD's Navi-based RX 5000 graphics cards are just around the corner and will make AMD hotly competitive with Nvidia's mid-range RTX graphics cards with an entirely new range of PCIExpress 4.0 compatible GPUs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Computing

13 year old who hacked Apple servers sentenced to probation

A teenager who broke into Apple's network and downloaded secure data has been in court on hacking charges. He was just 13 when he began accessing Apple servers, and has been sentenced to probation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
malware infested laptop sells for over 1 million the persistence of chaos
Computing

Laptop with some of world’s most dangerous malware sells for $1.35 million

A laptop infected with six of the world's most dangerous malware was sold in an auction for $1.35 million. Titled "The Persistence of Chaos," the malware within the computer are said to have caused financial damages worth $95 billion.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
what is hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
shadow game streaming price availability features 302820 ghost light d54014 original 1549390339
Gaming

Everything we know about Shadow game streaming

Game streaming seems to be having a bit of a moment, with Microsoft, Google, and other big names set to launch streaming services. French company Blade was early to the trend with Shadow. Here's what you need to know about Shadow.
Posted By Steven Petite
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s Computex 2019 keynote: Here’s how to watch and what to expect

Intel is scheduled to give its Industry Opening Keynote at Computex on Tuesday, May 28, where it will likely fully unveil its first 10th generation chips and further outline its Project Athena initiative. Here's how to watch it.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
hp elite display mini in one screens elitedisplay04
Computing

HP embraces dock culture with new portable and mini-PC displays

Three new monitors from HP go in a different direction than most y making it easier to swap in hardware, whether that's with a laptop and docking solution or a miniature PC that slots right into the back of a new Mini-in-one system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel project athena specifications 1
Computing

How Intel is using Project Athena to bring future laptop designs to the present

While introducing its 10th-gen Ice Lake processors, Intel also outlined the requirements for Project Athena laptops. These systems are expected to deliver fast performance and long battery life, to take on Always Connected PCs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

At Computex, Intel has given us our first true look at the future of its chips

Intel's 10th-gen chips have arrived, and they're to be based on the 10nm process that has given it so much trouble over the past year. We now some of the specifics if its initial roll-out on mobile, which will be fairly limited to begin…
Posted By Jon Martindale