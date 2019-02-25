Share

Over the past three decades, the information age connected everyone and everything. But there’s a period of accelerated innovation coming, explained Qualcomm during a press conference at Mobile World Congress 2019. And it’s all due to one thing: 5G.

“5G will usher in what we call the invention age,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm.

Unlimited data consumption, more like electricity than data, and the analytics and AI to study the vast flood of data that will travel along 5G networks, will enable billions of things to be connected. It’s a huge transformation for the wireless industry, and if the promised changes come true, a vast change to society as well.

“That’s a very important transition for the industry,” he said. “And 5G is here. It’s here in 2019.” 5G networks were originally intended for release in 2020, but due to carrier demand and a very real need for the greater bandwidth and lower latency, Qualcomm moved up the launch date and expedited the entire industry. “We have accelerated 5G to 2019.”

5G devices are coming, and they’re not merely “okay.” Consider the Galaxy S10 family. There’s a slew of new ones coming, Amon said, and 5G deployments in the U.S., Asia, and across the world. And the company is working to develop the standard further as well.

“We’re going to make this 5G transition,” Amon said.