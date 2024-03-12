 Skip to main content
A big Google Pixel 9 feature just leaked, and it sounds impressive

Google introduced a “screen protector detector” service with the launch of Google Pixel 8 last year. It detects when you take a screen protector on or off to adjust the display’s touch sensitivity. Google now seems to be building upon that and is aiming to release a new feature called “Adaptive Touch” with the next Pixel.

According to a report from Android Authority, Google is preparing to add this Adaptive Touch feature on the Google Pixel 9. In his teardown of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1, Mishaal Rahman found the option under Settings > Display > Touch sensitivity. It is said to “automatically adjust to your environment, activities, and screen protector.”

If you have ever interacted with a wet screen, you know how frustrating it can get to use the display due to fake touches caused by the droplets. In day-to-day life, Adaptive Touch could help by adjusting touch sensitivity in such environments. It will reportedly kick in when the screen is prone to water drops or if a screen protector causes resistance between your finger and the display.

The OnePlus 12 has a similar feature called Aqua Touch, which adjusts touch sensitivity to offer a better experience when interacting with a wet phone. As per the report, it isn’t clear yet what environmental factors or activities will cause the touch sensitivity to be automatically adjusted, but this seems like a quite possible use case.

The report speculates that Adaptive Touch could arrive on older Pixel devices via Feature Drop updates. However, knowing Google’s knack for holding back some features so they are exclusive on new devices, there’s a strong chance it could remain a Pixel 9 exclusive.

As for other rumors around the Google Pixel 9, it is said to sport a new design with an updated camera module and a pill-type look with rounded corners. According to the earlier leaked renders, the Pixel 9 could have a triple rear camera setup – a first for a non-Pro Pixel device. It seems to have flat edges in the renders, but it was an early leak, so the final design could change. Regardless of what the phone looks like, the Adaptive Touch feature would be a really welcome addition to the user experience. Here’s to hoping it makes the cut when the Pixel 9 launches later this year.

