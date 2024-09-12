 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

A fantastic Apple Watch feature is at risk of being forgotten

By
A person using the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When the Apple Watch Series 9 was announced in 2023, Apple made a big deal about the Double Tap gesture feature, suggesting it would change the way we interact with our smartwatches.

Fast-forward to the Apple Watch Series 10 launch in 2024, and you’d have expected to hear about an update or an improvement to the feature. Unfortunately, Apple was silent during the event, and it’s not a good look for Double Tap’s future.

Recommended Videos

Double Tap?

A person using the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You’d also be forgiven for forgetting what Double Tap is, as even if you own a compatible Apple Watch, there’s a chance you’ve only used it a few times — not because it’s a bad feature, just because it’s underutilized.

To recap, as the name suggests, you double-tap your thumb and forefinger to perform actions on the Apple Watch without touching the screen, such as stopping alarms, confirming a notification, or starting and stopping music playback.

Double Tap is useful, and it works really well, but unless you condition yourself to use it or regularly find yourself in a situation without a free hand to tap the watch’s screen, it can be quite easy to forget it’s there. The functionality is a little limited too, which is why I looked forward to hearing what watchOS 11 and the Apple Watch Series 10 would bring to Double Tap.

Except during the segment dedicated to the Apple Watch Series 10 in its September 9 It’s Glowtime event, Apple didn’t mention Double Tap at all. There wasn’t even a general reference to it being part of the Series 10. Seeing as Double Tap has been updated in watchOS 11 and it’s both a software and a hardware-driven feature, why didn’t Apple let us know and show off one of its most successful recent feature introductions? Was it so brief that I missed it?

What a waste

Someone holding the Apple Watch Series 10.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple didn’t make any grand commitment to support the Double Tap feature forever last year, so it is under no obligation to continue talking on it, but it was a major part of the Series 9’s sales patter, and I expect it spent a fair amount of time and money creating and marketing it in the first place. Pair all this with the fact that it works well, plus its watchOS 11 tweaks, and to ignore it during the only new product showcase 12 months later is unfortunate.

It’s not like Apple has gotten bored of gesture controls, as the new Camera Control button on the side of the iPhone 16 series also uses gestures to activate different features when you swipe and tap it. It’s also bad timing to not talk about it, due to the one thing that makes me not entirely despair about Double Tap’s future. Apple has opened up the API so developers can use it in their own apps, which will take considerable time and effort on their part. Are they going to rush to adopt Double Tap when Apple doesn’t let people know it still exists?

Mobile device gesture controls in the past have had little staying power.

I’m sure Apple has access to analytics about how we all physically interact with our Apple Watch, and can see how often Double Tap is called into action. Perhaps statistics about its use meant it simply didn’t feel the need to add it into the Series 10’s presentation, which could apply if lots of people are regularly using it, or more worryingly because they are not using it at all. It’s Catch-22, and gesture controls on mobile devices always seem to suffer from it.

Gestures get forgotten

The Double Tap symbol on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Ambivalence toward Double Tap is what I feared would happen. There’s a risk it’ll be forgotten about, because mobile device gesture controls in the past have had little staying power. I am entirely guilty of not using Double Tap, too. I don’t often find myself in the situation where Double Tap is required, and usually only use it when I remember or out of curiosity, and not because I don’t have a choice or it constantly solves a problem for me. However, when I do use it, I remember how brilliant and simple it is, and I wish I had more opportunities to try it.

Putting Double Tap’s API in the hands of developers is giving it a really big opportunity to buck the trend of failed mobile gestures. While I don’t think it should have dedicated hours to it with the launch of the Series 10, Apple should have said something about it, and teased or even demonstrated about how it’s potentially going to improve in the future. I don’t want Double Tap to become another abandoned and forgotten gesture control system; it’s too good for that. But unless everyone — you, me, Apple, and developers — are fully invested in its success, it’s still at risk.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
The iPhone 16 is official. These are the biggest changes and new features
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.

Apple's biggest event of the year has come, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have landed. As expected, these represent the best that Apple offers non-Pro users, but unlike last year, many features help the iPhone 16 stand out and bridge the gap between these two devices and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus? Do you still need a Pro-phone to get the Pro experience? How do this year's models stack up? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: price and release

Read more
I tried the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, and this one feature blew me away
iPhone 16 hands on.

Well, it happened. Apple just held its latest big hardware event, and as expected, we have new iPhones and Apple Watches. This is a tradition each September, and this year is no different. However, for the first time in my career writing about phones on the internet, I attended the iPhone launch in person and went hands-on with the new models much earlier than usual.

Trying to form fully-fledged, in-depth impressions about new phones is difficult when you're shoulder-to-shoulder with hundreds of other press/media people. However, even in the brief time I got to use the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices, there's one thing that really stood out to me.

Read more
Everything announced at Apple’s iPhone 16 event
Tim Cook at September 2024 iPhone event.

After weeks of anticipation, Apple's "It's Glowtime" event finally arrived, with the company unveiling several new products. These include the four-model iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4. Modest updates were announced for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and AirPods Max. Here's a brief overview of what was discussed.

Apple Watch Series 10 and updated Apple Watch Ultra 2

Read more