A screenless Chat-GPT powered smartphone could be gunning for iPhone

A Chat-GPT screenless phone could be on the horizon and it should be something Apple is worried about when it comes to iPhone.

Apple is already struggling with issues around its own AI with the Apple Intelligence delay and now Chat-GPT‘s OpenAI is reportedly moving into the smartphone market.

While Chat-GPT is already available as an AI on most smartphones, the company behind it is yet to branch out into producing its own hardware – but that looks set to change.

A new report, from The Information, claims that the AI firm is in discussions to acquire io Products.

io Products is a hardware company co-founded by former Apple chief designer Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

One of the developments that io Products has confirmed it is working on is an AI powered smartphone that is screenless.

Whatever the company is working on specifically, it appears to be exciting and garnering support. It reportedly received funding from Powell Jobs, the widow of the late co-founder of Apple, Steve Jobs. Funding was expected to reach $1 billion by the end of last year.

OpenAI is allegedly trying to work on a relationship with io Products, so as to access its hardware manufacturing capabilities, so it could begin working on releasing AI powered devices.

This is not new for OpenAI which has already expressed desires to work in the hardware space, hence partnering with Jony Ive on the project. He has said he is working on a device to take on Apple and Samsung, with the report saying the device will, “use AI to create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone.”

The above image is of the Humane AI Pin projecting on a hand, a similar device that claims to offer a voice-powered mobile computer without the need for a screen. This could represent the new wave of devices that Jony Ive is apparently alluding to which use voice rather than a screen to communicate with us more naturally.

Although the idea of everyone in a room interacting with their devices, using voice, does sound more socially disruptive than less.