Digital Trends
Mobile

Adonit Pro 4 impressions: A Basic But Affordable Stylus

Looking for a stylus for cheap? The Adonit Pro 4 is a great starting point

Jackie Dove
By
Adonit Pro 4 pen in hand
Jackie Dove/Digital Trends

Adonit has made a name for itself in the world of styli, and its latest is the Adonit Pro 4, an update of its passive, non-connected tablet pen. Unlike the Apple Pencil — easily the best, most sought after, and among the most expensive stylus on the planet for iPad owners — the Adonit Pro 4 is platform agnostic and can be used on any capacitive touch screen.

I used it for a week, and here’s what it’s like.

Design

The Adonit Pro 4 is a passive, non-Bluetooth stylus pen, meaning that to the surface of your smartphone or tablet, there is no difference between your finger and the stylus tip — except there’s no gross finger smudges to deal with. It’s great for precision writing, sketching, and markup, but there is no pressure sensitivity, no pairing, no palm rejection, and no control buttons that give the pen enhanced features. There’s no battery either, so you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged.

The stylus always just works, but its functionality is basic. The dampening tip lets you write naturally like a pen on paper regardless of how fast or slow you go, and I experienced very little skipping, with most strokes registering correctly on screen, though with a barely perceptible delay.

The Pro 4 has a similar design to the Pro 3 stylus, and even uses the same replacement disc kit, but the Pro 4 is slightly heavier at 22 grams. It has a solid, well-built 9.25mm aluminum body, and feels smooth and sleek in the hand. It’s designed for a pen-like experience, with equal distribution of weight throughout the pen’s body. While the coating is smooth, it’s not slippery, so I always had the pen under control. While it’s heavier than a run-of-the-mill retractable ballpoint, it is just about the same length at about five inches. Using it for an extended period of time did not tire me out.

What sets Adonit’s Pro 4 apart from other stylus brands is its PET Precision Disc, a polycarbonate disc tip. This conductive tip has a smaller footprint than other conductive rubber or foam stylus tips. Because the disc is transparent, the Adonit Pro 4 tip does not block your view of what you are writing or drawing. All marks on your screen land pretty much where you’d expect. The metal bar that holds the tip is made from a stainless steel alloy, so it resists corrosion, and the disc is designed to not scratch or damage your tablet or phone’s glass surface as you sketch, jot notes, or navigate with it.

The stylus comes in three color schemes: black, silver, or gold. A hook lets it attach to your pocket, bag, or notebook and it stays put. A copper twist cap affixes to either end, to protect the tip while not in use or to attach to the top end so it doesn’t get lost. This cap also adds length and a balancing weight to the device as you use it.

Best uses

Like any other tool, you need to know how and when to use the Adonit Pro 4, and whether it’s the right tool for your purposes. The Pro 4 is compatible with most capacitive touchscreen tablets as well as smartphones like the iPhone XS Max and the Galaxy S10 Plus. The stylus navigates superbly and requires only a light touch with its delicate tip to choose app controls and keyboard elements or whisk around your phone or tablet.

Adonit Pro 4 pen in hand
Jackie Dove/Digital Trends

The Adonit Pro 4 works well for short notes or simple markup, sketching, and photo touch-up. It also proved a fine substitute for my clumsy fingers in light photo editing on my phone and iPad. With its small tip, I was able to use the Pro 4 to control the healing brush, perspective, and other delicate tools. In addition to photo editing, I most enjoyed using the stylus for freehand sketching and coloring, as it fluidly recreates various brush strokes and pinpoints photographic controls.

The trade off? The lack of palm rejection. Passive styli typically do not feature palm rejection, so you’ll need to learn to keep your palm above the fray by positioning the tablet a specific way. It didn’t take me too long to get used to it, but when I did, using the Pro 4 felt like second nature. Your mileage may vary, though.

Unobtrusive operation

If the plastic disc gets a little gunky, don’t worry — it cleans up nicely. Just use a microfiber cloth, and holding the pen upright, place the disc on the cloth and rub it back and forth to clean it. If the tip starts to wear out, you can replace it entirely so you never have to buy a new pen body: just pull the tip out of the pen and insert a replacement tip.

The plastic around the tip acts to keep the stylus somewhat more quiet than other styli with traditional rubber tips, which can make an audible sound when the tip hits the screen. In this case, though not silent, the plastic disc keeps the clicking sounds to a minimum.

You can use the stylus with almost any notetaking or sketch app, but Adonit especially recommends apps like Autodesk Sketchbook, Goodnotes 4, and Notability. I primarily used it with Apple’s built-in Notes app and had it serve as a pointer for my other apps, and the Pro 4 didn’t disappoint.

Price and availability

If you balked at the price of the Apple Pencil but still want a stylus, the Adonit Pro 4 is a great option for not a lot of money. Costing just $30 and ideal for casual note takers and sketch artists, the Pro 4 is a low-maintenance device for people just getting started with the precision of a pen on glass.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Palm: Stand-alone or connected, here's everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
netflix voltron legendary defender series robot
Movies & TV

Netflix hack day project adds phone vibrations to every on-screen explosion

One of the highlights of the most recent Netflix hack day is Project Rumble Pak, which adds vibrations to the streaming service's smartphone app. The project seeks to improve the viewing experience by synchronizing haptics to content.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Mobile

A library at your fingertips: The best free Kindle books

Reading shouldn't be an expensive hobby. Here, we've put together a list of some of the better free offerings currently available for Kindle devices, so you don't have to sort through thousands of titles on Amazon and Google Play.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Start date, predictions, and the best deals so far

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't here yet, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Standalone Palm
Mobile

The stand-alone Palm is available for purchase and still costs $350

A reboot of the classic Palm is finally here and it's tiny. It syncs to your phone and acts as a secondary device -- with a feature to help you disconnect from technology. The Palm will be available exclusively through Verizon for $350.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Nokia 4.2 Review
Product Review

The Nokia 4.2’s performance never lets you forget it’s only $189

The Nokia 4.2 has good battery life, uncluttered Android One software that delivers fast updates, and a design and build that doesn’t match its $189 price tag. But performance throws the phone under the bus.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

The iOS 13 public beta is here and you can download it now

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ipados news
Mobile

Apple's new iPadOS public beta is now available for download

Apple announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to turn on dark mode in ios 13 use main
Mobile

iOS 13 dazzles, but Apple turns down the lights with its new Dark Mode

Apple's iOS 13 is introducing a lot of new features to iPhones, but one of the biggest and most coveted additions absolutely has to be Dark Mode. Here's how to turn on Dark Mode in iOS 13, set an automatic timer, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends
Mobile

Researchers sent a fake, unblockable presidential alert to a 50,000-seat stadium

A group of researchers was able to send out fake, unblockable presidential alerts to phones in a 50,000-seat football stadium. The team from the University of Colorado Boulder figured out a way to spoof the alert and send it out.
Posted By Mathew Katz
latest apple ipad 32gb amazon deal 2018
Apple

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular gets $80 price cut on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Apple iPads are getting a piece of the Amazon Prime Day action in the weeks leading up to July 15. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, score your 32GB Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + cellular) for just $379, down from $459.
Posted By William Hank
college student job scam offer
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals right now. While there's hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site, we've found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald