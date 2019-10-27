Apple will reportedly offer up to eight different colors for the rumored AirPods Pro, according to a new report from China’s Economic Daily News. Additionally, higher quality images of the charging case for the wireless earbuds are said to have leaked.

The report claims that the AirPods Pro will offer color options such as white, black, and midnight green, departing from the first two versions of the wireless earbuds that only come in white.

Apple may be trying to match the AirPods Pro colors with the different options for the iPhone 11 lineup. Rumors of a black version of the wireless earbuds have been circulating, but the Chinese report is the first one to claim that there will be multiple color options.

Meanwhile, new images of the AirPods Pro charging case were uploaded to SlashLeaks.

The Weibo account where the images originated claim that the charging cases are Chinese knockoffs. However, the design is still believed to be based on the real thing.

The holes inside the AirPods Pro charging case are similar in size and shape to those found in current AirPods charging cases. There is a protective blue covering on the components, and there are no visible markings or internal components, which suggests that the charging case came from a plastic casing supplier.

Apple was expected to unveil the AirPods Pro, alongside the rumored redesigned MacBook Pro and over-ear StudioPods headphones, at a canceled October event. Apple’s new wireless earbuds are still expected to launch soon though, with some reports claiming that the accessory will arrive as soon as the end of October.

The AirPods Pro are believed to be water-resistant to ward off a few drops of rain or sweat. The new version of the wireless earbuds is also expected to come with a noise-canceling feature, which will be made possible by a new design that includes silicone tips at the end. If it will indeed come with noise-canceling capabilities, the accessory may come with a bigger battery to support the feature, as well as a new chipset.

The AirPods Pro is also rumored to be more expensive than the $200 price tag for the current model, possibly as high as $260.

