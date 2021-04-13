  1. Mobile

Android Heads Up feature aims to prevent distracted walking

By

If you often walk along the street glued to your smartphone, then a new tool from Google is aimed at you. Reportedly coming to Pixel phones first, the “Heads Up” feature for Android prompts you to stay aware of your surroundings if it detects you’re using your handset while walking.

Despite the obvious dangers, distracted walking has been a serious problem ever since the arrival of the smartphone nearly 15 years ago. Every year, thousands of pedestrians are killed on roads in the U.S., a portion of these fatalities involving folks looking down at their screen while stepping onto the street.

The Heads Up feature was spotted in code in Google’s Digital Wellbeing app toward the end of last year, but this week some users have started to report the feature working on their phones.

A screenshot showing the setup page for Heads Up says, “Watch your step with Heads Up. If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what’s around you.”

It adds, “Use with caution. Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention.”

Digital Wellbeing add &quot;Heads Up&quot;, a feature that warns you to stop using your phone while you&#39;re walking. @xdadevelopers @thetymonbay @XDA_Forum_Admin @thetymonbay pic.twitter.com/5pEEgwuTMp

&mdash; Jay Prakash Kamat (@jay__kamat) April 11, 2021

You can configure the feature in settings to allow for things like physical exercise, or you can turn it off altogether.

Pop-up messages that you might see while using your phone in motion include “Be careful,” “Look ahead,” “Stay focused,” “Stay alert,” and “Watch your step,” among others.

The feature appears to be in beta as part of a controlled rollout, but the fact that it’s starting to appear for some users means it could launch more widely in the coming weeks or months.

There are numerous stories of people getting caught up in accidents involving distracted walking, and it doesn’t always involve traffic. People have also been known to stumble into canals, walk off piers, and fall into manholes while using their phones.

In 2017, officials in Honolulu deemed the issue so serious that it became the first major U.S. city to pass legislation imposing a smartphone ban when using crosswalks. Other cities have embedded flashing lights on sidewalks to warn those lost in their phones to look up before stepping into the road.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Google Pixel deals for April 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for April 2021

best iphone deals 2019

The best iPhone apps (April 2021)

iOS 14 App Library

Best cheap tablet deals for April 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Lenovo’s Legion Phone Duel 2 is seriously cool, and in more ways than one

lenovo legion phone duel 2 news

HMD Global makes its own MVNO to create a one-stop phone-buying shop

Nokia 7.2

HMD Global wants you to love, trust, and keep the Nokia X20, but will you?

hmd global nokia x20 hands on features price photos release date hand back

Nokia completely revamps budget phone lineup, launches 6 new handsets

nokia c series g x news hero

Best cheap kids tablet deals for April 2021

Amazon - Kindle (10th Generation) Kids Edition

The best Android games you can play offline

altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 3

The best free iPhone games to play right now

iPhone 11

Best cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for April 2021

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google Logo