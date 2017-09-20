An Android One version of Motorola’s Moto X4 is coming to Google’s Project Fi

Why it matters to you Looking for a new midrange phone with pure Android? The Android One version of the Motorola Moto X4 could be the device for you.

Android One is a Google program that offers ultra-low cost phones running pure Android, with a promise of fast version and security updates. The program has seen fewer and fewer enrolled devices over the past year or two, but there’s been a bit of a revitalization this year. Xiaomi recently announced its own Android One smartphone, and now Motorola is releasing an Android One version of its latest device, the Moto X4.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is the fact the Android One Moto X4 will also be available on Google’s wireless carrier service, Project Fi. The U.S. service relies on T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular’s networks, but it requires a compatible phone to be able to switch between the three depending on network congestion and signal strength. Most phones work with Project Fi, but compatible phones can make use of this specific feature.

Until now, compatible phones have been Google devices, from the Nexus 6 to the Pixel XL. The Moto X4 is the first non-Google device to work perfectly with Fi, and that also makes it an affordable option for people interested in the service. It’s also the first Android One phone in the service.

The Android One Moto X4 comes with free Google Photos storage — so you won’t have to worry about photos taking up too much storage. Google said the device will get Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of the year. Google manages the development, marketing, and support for Android One devices, essentially meaning that all the original manufacturer does is build the hardware.

Under the hood, the Moto X4 is a pretty great mid-range phone. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — which can be expanded through the MicroSD card slot. On the back, you’ll find a dual camera with one 12-megapixel sensor and one 8-megapixel sensor. On the front is the 16-megapixel selfie cam, which is located above the 5.2-inch Full HD display. You can check out our first impressions of the Moto X4 here.

You can pre-order the Moto X4 in blue or black directly from the Google Project Fi website now, and it’ll cost $400. You can also trade-in an old Nexus phone if you’re already on Project Fi, and select Nexus phones will get you up to$165 in credit. Google said if you start your trade-in before October 5, you can get $50 in Fi credit.