Poco’s X4 Pro will look familiar to fans of another phone

Poco, the smartphone company that started out life as a part of Xiaomi but has since mostly gone its own way, has announced the Poco X4 Pro 5G, a midrange phone with a truly monster camera. But before you start thinking this an all-new, never-seen-before smartphone from Poco, understand that it’s only new on the outside, because inside it appears to be identical to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 5G. This is the first time Poco has joined in the fun with a new phone at Mobile World Congress, the industry trade show taking place in Spain this week.

The Poco X4 Pro certainly has an eye-catching look due to the huge camera module taking up almost a third of the back panel, and it comes in two very bright colors: Laser Blue and Poco Yellow. You can settle on a basic Laser Black version if you’re not much of an extrovert, though. Once you’re past the look of the phone, the specifications will be familiar to anyone who has looked at the Mi 11 Pro 5G.

This means the phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, and a DCI-P3 color gamut. It has Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 13 interface built over Android 12, and it’s all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 8GB of RAM. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 67-watt fast charging that takes about 40 minutes to reach 100% capacity.

The 108-megapixel camera has a 1/1.52-inch sensor, and is most likely Samsung’s Isocell HM2 camera seen on a variety of different phones from Xiaomi, Honor, and Vivo. It’s joined by an 8MP wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, while a 16MP camera takes care of selfies. Camera features include slow-motion video, a super macro mode, and different filters for video. The phone also has stereo speakers.

The Poco X4 Pro will be available starting March 2 in Europe, with a U.K. launch to follow. There are two versions, a 6GB/128GB model for 299 euros/$336 and an 8GB/256GB version for 349 euros/$392. No U.S. release details have been provided, and Poco has not released a device in North America officially before, so that’s unlikely to change with the X4 Pro.

