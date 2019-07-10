Digital Trends
Mobile

Mobile games are the biggest earners among 30.3 billion apps downloaded in Q2

Christian de Looper
By

Mobile gaming is on the rise. AppAnnie has released its second-quarter report of app trends in 2019, highlighting that mobile games account for a hefty 75% of mobile spending, despite only accounting for 35% of mobile downloads.

In general, mobile apps had a record quarter, hitting 30.3 billion downloads and close to $22.6 billion in consumer spending, across both the Google Play store and the App Store. When it comes to the number of downloads, Google Play hit 22.5 billion, representing a growth of 10% compared to last year and furthering its lead in downloads on iOS to up to 185%. Apps represented a majority of downloads on both the App Store and Google Play, compared to games. On iOS, however, app downloads represented 70% of downloads, while on Google Play they only represented 60%.

As expected, while Google Play represents the majority of downloads, consumer spend is much higher on the App Store. Consumers spent 80% more on iOS compared to on Android, despite the fact that downloads were much higher on Google Play.

When it comes to the popularity of game genres, arcade, action, and casual games are the most popular on Google Play, while arcade, action, and puzzle games were the most popular on the App Store. Across both stores, however, casual games like Run Race 3D and Clean Road were the most popular. There were some breakout games in the second quarter of 2019, including Clash of Clans, which made its way back into the top 10 apps by consumer spend, and Perfect World, which is a new app that made it to number seven. As expected, PUBG Mobile kept its top spot of monthly active users.

It’s expected that the rankings could shift a little for the third quarter of the year, especially given the launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which was developed by Niantic, the same company behind Pokémon Go. That game still sits in at number 6 of monthly active users, but it remains to be seen whether or not the new Harry Potter game can reach the same heights.

The fastest-growing app categories were a little different on iOS and Android. Auto & Vehicles, Comics, and Entertainment were the fastest-growing categories on Google Play, but Food & Drink, Education, and Finance apps accounted for the most growth on the App Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best calendar apps for the iPhone and Android devices
harvard seas smallest polarization camera tiny
Photography

Researchers made a tiny polarization camera that sees what humans can’t

How well can the cameras in self-driving cars see camouflaged or transparent objects? A new polarization camera developed by researchers at Harvard could help improve the accuracy of machine vision.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Have you ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best calendar apps
Mobile

The best iOS and Android calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

Get your photos off your phone and on your PC with these tips

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Moto G7 Play Review
Mobile

T-Mobile’s new Revvlry phones offer decent specs at an affordable price

T-Mobile has taken the wraps off of its latest T-Mobile branded phones, the T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+. The new phones are essentially branded versions of the Motorola Moto G7 and Moto G7 Play.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google fit tips recommendations header
Mobile

Google Fit is so buggy that some users can’t even log in

Google Fit may have gotten a major redesign less than a year ago, but it doesn't seem as though Google is keeping up with the app. According to new reports, the app is so buggy that some users can't log in.
Posted By Christian de Looper
mobvoi ticwatch pro 4g lte 1
Product Review

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is the Wear OS smartwatch you’ve been waiting for

Mobvoi has launched a 4G version of its TicWatch Pro, which has seen some slight changes from last year’s model. The LTE connectivity only works on Verizon, but it opens a world of possibilities with the Wear OS smartwatch.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Sprint
Deals

Sprint Unlimited Kickstart is a service plan that’s actually worth switching for

Are you looking for a new carrier, or are you open to switching if it can save some cash? Sprint's new Unlimited Kickstart service offers unlimited text, talk, and data for just $25 per month -- with no restrictive annual contract.
Posted By Lucas Coll
uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar
Cars

Uber’s new Comfort tier lets you stretch your legs, ride in silence, and more

Uber Comfort is a new tier of service that sits between Uber Black And Uber X. It guarantees newer cars, more legroom, and the ability to let the driver know in advance that you’d like to ride in silence, among other features.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best apps for a second phone number feature image
Mobile

Need a second phone line? There's an app for that. No need for a second phone.

Back in the old days, a mobile phone functioned as a second phone number. As landlines disappear, you may need a second phone number for work or non-family calls. Here are some apps that provide multiple phone lines from your smartphone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Prime Day Deals 2019
Deals

Best Prime Day deals: Echo, Xbox, and Apple Watches discounts are already here

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
mobvoi ticwatch pro 4g lte 20
Wearables

The improved TicWatch Pro has 4G LTE connectivity and activity detection capabilities

Mobvoi may not be a household name in the U.S., but it sells affordable smartwatches running Google's Wear OS platform. The firm's next watch has been revealed, and the new TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE comes with full 4G access.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Diagnose and fix some common Apple AirPods problems with our handy guide

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
snapchat geomojis bitmoji app featured
Mobile

Bitmoji lets you create personalized emojis to spice up your online chats

Looking for more interesting ways to use emoji when chatting? Bitmoji are personalized emoji that you design to look just like you -- and then create a whole keyboard of stickers that you can use with them. Here's what you should know.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma