The iPad Pro may boast the latest and greatest iPad design and most powerful hardware, but the vast majority of people don’t need anything anywhere near that powerful — or expensive. Thankfully, however, there’s a much cheaper iPad — the entry-level iPad with a 9.7-inch display. And, the device is being discounted by $80 on Amazon.
All three colors are available with the discount, so you can go for gold, silver, or space gray, depending on your preferences. With the discount, the device comes at $249 — down from its normal price of $330. That’s for the 32GB model. The cellular model is being discounted, too — so if you prefer to get an iPad that can connect to a wireless network, you can get one for $380, which is down from $460.
The 9.7-inch iPad in general is known for its excellent value-for-money. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. We scored the tablet a 9/10 in our review, noting that it worked excellently with the Apple Pencil, performed great, and boasts good value for money. In other words, if you’re in the market for a good tablet for home use, this is the one to go for, especially at this price.
The last-generation iPad Pro is also getting a bit of a discount. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017 may not have the new edge-to-edge design, but it’s still incredibly powerful thanks to its A10X Fusion chip, plus the larger 10.5-inch display is great for artists, gamers, or those that simply want to watch movies in bed. It is a bit pricier than the standard iPad but all three storage capacities of the iPad are available for $150 off. That means you will get the 64GB model for $500, the 256GB model for $650, and the 512GB model for $850.
It’s likely Apple will update the iPad lineup a little at some point in 2019, though given the major refresh that the iPad Pro received in 2018, we probably won’t see much of a change. Safe to say, if you’re looking for a great tablet, now is an excellent time to buy.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
