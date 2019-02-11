Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple’s most affordable 2018 iPad is now even cheaper on Amazon at $249

Christian de Looper
By
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

The iPad Pro may boast the latest and greatest iPad design and most powerful hardware, but the vast majority of people don’t need anything anywhere near that powerful — or expensive. Thankfully, however, there’s a much cheaper iPad — the entry-level iPad with a 9.7-inch display. And, the device is being discounted by $80 on Amazon.

All three colors are available with the discount, so you can go for gold, silver, or space gray, depending on your preferences. With the discount, the device comes at $249 — down from its normal price of $330. That’s for the 32GB model. The cellular model is being discounted, too — so if you prefer to get an iPad that can connect to a wireless network, you can get one for $380, which is down from $460.

The 9.7-inch iPad in general is known for its excellent value-for-money. It includes an A10 Fusion chip, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and up to 10 hours of battery life. We scored the tablet a 9/10 in our review, noting that it worked excellently with the Apple Pencil, performed great, and boasts good value for money. In other words, if you’re in the market for a good tablet for home use, this is the one to go for, especially at this price.

The last-generation iPad Pro is also getting a bit of a discount. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017 may not have the new edge-to-edge design, but it’s still incredibly powerful thanks to its A10X Fusion chip, plus the larger 10.5-inch display is great for artists, gamers, or those that simply want to watch movies in bed. It is a bit pricier than the standard iPad but all three storage capacities of the iPad are available for  $150 off. That means you will get the 64GB model for $500, the 256GB model for $650, and the 512GB model for $850.

It’s likely Apple will update the iPad lineup a little at some point in 2019, though given the major refresh that the iPad Pro received in 2018, we probably won’t see much of a change. Safe to say, if you’re looking for a great tablet, now is an excellent time to buy.

