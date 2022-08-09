 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple AR headset price just leaked, and it’s as expensive as you’d expect

Ayush Chourasia
By

Apple’s AR/VR headset has been in the works for a very long time. While we are yet to see any official announcement, the leaks haven’t stopped popping up. Now, yet another leak, tells us how costly Apple’s AR/VR wearable could be. There’s no surprise here as it’s tipped to be highly expensive, like most Apple products.

The leak comes from highly trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who in a research note stated that Apple’s AR/VR headset might cost a whopping $2,000. This aligns with what Mark Gurman said in his newsletter late last year, thus there could be something to this claim. Kuo added that Apple would restrict the number of units to less than 1.5 million for the first version. As such, it seems as if the company wants to asses its performance and demand before flooding the market with units.

VR headset render
Apple AR/VR headset render Ian Zelbo

In the note, Kuo reiterated that the headset will be released at an event in January 2023. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the headset has been delayed until 2023 due to overheating and issues related to the camera and software. A bunch of other reports and leaks also hint at a similar launch timeline. We suggest you take it with skepticism since the device has seen multiple schedules over the years.

The Apple AR/VR headset is expected to ship with the M1 Pro chipset that powers the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Leaks also indicate that the device will have a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements. There will be two high-resolution 8K displays that  are likely to be sourced from LG. As reported by Elec, these displays use OLEDoS (OLED on silicon) tech specifically designed for virtual and mixed reality devices. Even with so much machinery inside, the VR headset is expected to be pretty lightweight.

Apple’s mixed reality headset’s alleged $2,000 price could be concerning, especially considering that its competitors have much cheaper offerings on the market already. For some context, the Meta Quest 2 sells for $399, the HP Reverb stands at $599, while the Vive Focus goes for $1,300.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

This mechanical number pad is everything your spreadsheets need

GMMK NumPad in white ice color way.

‘Metaversities’ let you attend digital twins of real-world college campuses in VR

A statue and building from a virtual university in the metaverse.

This 8-quart air fryer is $100 off at Best Buy

A Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer sits on a kitchen counter.

The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

Is Netflix the right home for The Sandman?

The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed, moving it out of a busy October

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider fighting Venom in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Have you listened to Forever 1? Here are the Girls’ Generation songs you need to hear next

The K-pop group Girls' Generation.

Lenovo teams up with AMD and Nvidia to release two new workstations

A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.

Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Chun-Li and Ryu fight in Street Fighter 6.

All the free characters in MultiVersus right now

A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.

Nvidia just lost a billion dollars in gaming business as AMD continues to thrive

An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.

Another ‘amazing’ foldable may get announced a day after the Z Fold 4

Xiaomi MI MIX FOLD