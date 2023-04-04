 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s not just you: the Apple Weather app is having a stormy day

Andrew Martonik
By

Stop trying to force quit apps or restart your phone, it isn’t going to help. It’s not just you, Apple’s Weather app is having a tough time loading right now. There were some sporadic issues yesterday, but it seems more widespread this morning.

Whether it’s on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac — the back-end service running Apple’s Weather app seems to be having issues loading data. Sometimes the home screen widget won’t work; other times you’ll get one or two locations in your list to update, but not the rest. Other times it all looks good, but the hour-by-hour forecast details aren’t working. That’s frustrating!

Related Videos
Apple iOS Weather app not loading.

This is one of those times where the usually-helpful Downdetector website doesn’t help us aggregate issues because this isn’t an app or service you can track … it’s just built into every iPhone, iPad, and Mac (on later macOS versions, at least). Apple’s system status dashboard page acknowledges that there’s an ongoing issue with Weather now, stating that “Some users are affected. This service may be slow or unavailable.”

And if you check out Twitter, it seems like the issues are annoyingly sporadic. There are a lot of people out there who don’t have access to their Weather info, but plenty more who don’t see an issue at all. And there doesn’t seem to be a clear trend as to why.

Now’s a perfect time to remember that things with the Apple Weather app were supposed to get better after the company’s acquisition of the much-loved Dark Sky app. Sure we got a full-featured Weather app on iPadOS and macOS, which was a bonus and years behind when it should have arrived. But … that doesn’t do us a whole lot of good when the app won’t load now, does it?

For now, check in with some of the other popular weather apps and websites. There’s Weather Channel, AccuWeather, Wunderground, Carrot Weather, and many more. Most of the good ones require a purchase or subscription, and you may find that worth it in the long run — particularly if Apple isn’t able to keep its Weather app operational.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These Android apps are spying on you — and there’s no easy way to stop them
Illustration of a giant eye stalking through a phone

Android’s security woes need no introduction, but another threat that hasn’t received its fair share of awareness relates to spyware and stalkerware apps. These apps can secretly be installed on a victim’s phone to monitor their activity and can be exploited to harass victims of domestic abuse and engage in online stalking. All someone needs is physical access to the victim's phone to install these apps, which is not too difficult in cases of domestic abuse.

Call it an app-fueled version of AirTag stalking, but on steroids, because these spyware apps can steal everything including messages, call logs, emails, photos, and videos. Some can even activate the microphone and the camera, and secretly transfer these recordings to a remote server where the abuser can access it. Since Google Play's policies don't allow stalking apps, these apps are sold via third-party websites and need to be sideloaded.

Read more
Apple’s VR headset may have leaked — but there’s a catch
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gold color seen from the front.

The first images of components for Apple’s mixed-reality headset have supposedly just leaked online, possibly providing a tantalizing glimpse of what is to come. But there are questions surrounding the images, and they might not be what they claim to be.

The images were posted by MrWhite128 on Twitter, a protected account known for having provided accurate Apple leaks and information in the past. The four pictures seem to show various cable arrangements, including a handful apparently shaped to fit around a user’s eyes.

Read more
What is the Temu app? Here’s everything you need to know
Temu logo on an iPhone.

Following an increased marketing push starting in 2023, the Temu app has started to pick up some solid momentum that's driven many shoppers to want to check it out. As new marketplaces start to make their way into the mainstream, however, there's usually a healthy amount of skepticism toward them.

Although it's always a good impulse to be cautious about putting sensitive information into any app, here's everything you need to know about Temu — and if you truly need to be careful.
What is Temu?

Read more