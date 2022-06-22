 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This YouTube Apple Watch app is just as ridiculous as you’d expect

Cristina Alexander
By

The Apple Watch has allowed users to do everything from calling their family and friends to keeping tabs on their health. But its media streaming abilities have been restricted to music, podcasts, and audiobooks. That’s about to change, as now you’ll be able to watch your favorite YouTube videos on your wrist thanks to a new app called WatchTube.

Created by Hugo Mason, WatchTube gives access to every YouTube video through the app, and you can hear the videos either through the Apple Watch’s built-in speaker or with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. However, the app cannot be linked to your YouTube account in any way as it’s a third-party app that just happens to carry the word “Tube” in its name. That said, you’ll still be able to search and subscribe to your favorite content creators.

Cristina Alexander/Digital Trends

When you open up WatchTube, you’ll see a list of videos currently trending on YouTube, like the lyric video for Beyoncé’s new single “BREAK MY SOUL” and the new music video for Chris Brown’s “WE (Warm Embrace).” As you search for your favorite videos, the app’s algorithm will personalize your feed based on your interests much like YouTube would if you didn’t have an account in the first place. Even so, your data will be stored locally in your Apple Watch to protect your privacy.

You will also have the option to watch videos with captions regardless of whether you’re turning up the volume or muting it, and even change the size of the captions. Although, you might want to use captions without audio to save the watch’s battery.

The ridiculousness of WatchTube knows no bounds. Because the Apple Watch wasn’t designed for video content to begin with — the screen is too small for it, after all — the app may not work as well for some people as it does for others, even though it’s been on the App Store for a couple of weeks. At the time of this writing, I haven’t been able to watch any videos on my Apple Watch even though the thumbnails loaded just fine. There are certainly some quirks to work out, but if you’ve ever dreamed of having YouTube on your wrist, WatchTube will let you do that.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Vaio laptops are back, and they’re surprisingly affordable

Two Vaio laptops against a black background.

Microsoft quits its creepy, emotion-reading A.I.

ai taking facial recognition next level facialrecognition getty 1

Twitter is officially testing Notes, its long-form blogging feature

The Twitter app on the Sony XPeria 5 II.

The best cheap printers for 2022

What’s next for Star Wars after Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2022 Disney+ series.

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

fire emblem warriors three hopes review switch art

Smile trailer reveals a creepy curse accompanied by a grin

A creepy moment from Smile.

The best upcoming PS5 games

Main character and alien in The Callisto Protocol.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 patch notes bring major perk changes

New Operators in watch tower in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Alien: Isolation studio is making a shooter about stealing Sega merch from the rich

sega announces flashy sci fi shooter hyenas game reveal

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

dragons dogma 2 announced capcom dragon s

What is Android TV? Google’s smart TV platform fully explained

The Android TV interface on a TV.