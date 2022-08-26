 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Google Meet and Duo transition is going just as poorly as you’d expect

Cristina Alexander
By

Earlier this month, Google purged the Duo app out of existence by merging it with Google Meet, painting the camera icon in four colors of the company’s famous logo to differentiate it from the original green Meet app. Now, Duo has come back from the dead — or at the very least, its blue and white icon has.

According to 9to5Google, the Silicon Valley giant rolled out an update (Version 173) that would help Android users search “Duo” on their phone and put it back on their home screen. However, this Duo icon acts as a shortcut to open up the new Google Meet app, not the old Duo one.

Google services (YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Duo, Meet, Google Podcasts) icons app on smartphone screen.
Primakov/Shutterstock

Google said it brought the Duo icon back to make the transition to Meet a lot easier. But, of course, users have expressed their fury over the change on the Google Meet listing on the Play Store. One commenter wrote that Duo was more user-friendly because it made video calls easier, whereas Meet added steps that made placing video calls extremely difficult. “I make the ‘call,’ I have to then send an invite which sends a link to Duo!!! The other party clicks the link, then has to click on ‘call’ to ‘call me back,'” Jim Shea wrote.

Google gave regular users an explanation about the Duo to Meet transition with a banner and splash screen they have to remove upon seeing it. Even then, confusion still erupted because Google didn’t make the transition very clear to people who were frantically looking for Duo in the first place.

It’s easy to see why people are upset about the merger. Google Duo was more popular than Google Meet, at least in terms of how many times it was downloaded from the Play Store. Duo has been installed onto Android devices 5 billion times, and Meet has garnered just 500 million downloads.

Google has had a long history of confusing messaging and video calling strategies, and the Duo to Meet debacle is the latest example of that. Bringing the Duo icon back might ease the whole process, or it could make things even more confusing. At this rate, who knows?

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Snapchat may owe you money just for using filters — here’s how to get paid

A person using Snapchat on an iPhone.

When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more

The Android 13 logo on a Galaxy S21.

The Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2 are coming soon, and without Wear OS

Lifestyle photo of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2.

Oppo reveals the real reason it thinks foldables are being held back

Open Oppo Find N held in hand.

The best iPhone tripods for 2022

iPhone tripod feat image.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, worn on a wrist.

Apple confirms iPadOS 16 is delayed because it’s a hot mess in beta

An iPad using Stage Manager in iPadOS 16.

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

Meta confirms it’s making a BeReal clone for Instagram

Turned on smartphone with Instagram app icon on its screen.

The best Apple iPhone 13 screen protectors

The OLED display of the Apple iPhone 13.

See how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 beats the Fold 3 in a tough camera test

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3's camera modules.