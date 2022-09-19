Apple’s latest smartphones have just started shipping, but iPhone 14 Pro users have already run into a serious camera problem. Multiple users have taken to social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to complain about a worrying issue where the camera shakes and vibrates every time they launch the in-app camera while using TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

What the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake looks like

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

In the aforementioned apps, the image view appears extremely blurry due to vigorous shaking of the camera hardware. The imaging system also appears to make an audible buzzing or grinding sound that definitely doesn’t sound good.

Dear @Snapchat plz fix your camera for iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is what happens when using the front camera. It instantly shakes even when restarting the app. You can actually feel all the cameras working to focus and nothings working. @AppleSupport or @Apple you guys too. pic.twitter.com/BRsyws8pML — Chris Ocean (@ChrisOcean24) September 17, 2022

Some users suspect that the apps might need to be updated so that they can play well with the second-generation sensor-shift image stabilization system inside the iPhone 14 Pro models. But so far, none of the social media apps have issued an official statement as to why the issue arises in the first place.

So far, the complaints on the official Apple Community support forum have also gone unanswered. However, the camera-shaking problem has apparently been plaguing iPhone users as far back as 2018. It is quite likely that the motors responsible for stabilizing the camera view are acting haphazardly due to non-optimization with certain apps, which causes the entire array to vibrate.

Can you fix the iPhone 14’s camera shaking?

If you’re facing the same camera-shaking issues as described above on your iPhone 14 Pro or its Max variant, the best advice is to avoid using the problematic apps. Prolonged vibration on the sophisticated camera hardware might cause permanent damage, and Apple’s repair charges won’t be particularly forgiving on your pockets.

Apple already warns users against strapping their iPhone to a vibrating support because it can damage the camera systems inside. Apple’s support page makes it abundantly clear that “high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges” can affect the camera performance by impacting the optical image stabilization and closed-loop autofocus systems. The after-effect would be shaky videos and blurry photos with poor focus lock.

Digital Trends reached out to Snapchat’s support handle on Twitter regarding the issue and was told to switch the network from Wi-Fi to cellular or vice versa. In case that doesn’t work, users are advised to wait for a software update to fix things. If you have Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok installed on your phone, and they are causing issues, head over to their respective App Store listing and look for an update.

Digital Trends has also reached out to the official public relations teams of Instagram and TikTok regarding the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera issue and will update this story as soon as we hear back. In the meantime, you can try reaching out to Apple support or the relevant retail outlet and see if the device can be replaced under hardware defect coverage.

