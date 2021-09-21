The iPhone 13 has barely dropped, and before the dust can even settle, rumors of the iPhone’s 14 design and display are already turning heads. We’ve covered earlier leaks from Jon Prosser, which we urged caution about, but now there are some more rumors from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The early rumors suggest the iPhone 14 could see a size increase to 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 14 Pro, Max, and Pro Max could potentially reach a generous 6.7 inches. What’s more, it’s entirely possible Apple may do away with the notched screen of previous models. With no notch, the screen may instead sport a hole-punch camera in the center-top of the screen, offering the least amount of wasted space on the phone’s display. Face ID would have to be moved to below the screen’s glass or Apple would have to bring back Touch ID with an under-display fingerprint sensor, though the company has been reluctant to do that to date, perhaps due to technical issues.

The back of the phone may also see a change: No more rear camera bumps. Glass and a thicker frame are expected to replace the camera bump, leaving a satisfyingly smooth surface behind that will finally allow your iPhone to sit level on a table without a case. Hardware is still up in the air, but when it comes to cameras, we may see increased zoom capabilities, and those interested in the iPhone 14 Pro models could see a change to a 48-megapixel wide camera, up from the 12MP one on the iPhone 13 Pro models. It should also support 8K video recording.

If physical damage has been a problem with your previous iPhone’s frame, increased durability is also on the table. Word is the iPhone 14 models could be made with titanium alloy frames, giving them more resistance to everyday wear. It still won’t save your screen from scratching or cracking, but it could increase the phone’s overall longevity if you’re not a fan of constant upgrading.

As for other specs, it’ll likely have the next-gen A16 chip and vapor chamber thermal system, offering faster processing power with cooler internal temperatures. Kuo also previously said that an iPhone SE with 5G support and processor upgrades was on the table for early 2022.

As for the accuracy of these rumors, that remains to be seen. This year’s Apple rumors ended up being unreliable, with things like satellite communication, a redesign for the Apple Watch Series 7, and more being proposed and proved wrong. So once again, we recommend taking all early iPhone 14 rumors with a healthy dose of skepticism. And in the meantime, you should check out what’s been recently announced at the 2021 Apple event, especially if you’re in the market for a new iPhone 13.

