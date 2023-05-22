 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

I really hope the iPhone 16 Pro Max doesn’t look like this

Joe Maring
By

We may still be waiting for Apple to announce the iPhone 15 series, but that hasn’t stopped the iPhone 16 leaks from already trickling in. More specifically, new renders now provide a first glimpse at what 2024’s iPhone 16 Pro Max could look like … and it’s a lot.

In collaboration with Apple leaker Sonny Dickson, 9to5Mac has published early CAD renders of the iPhone 16 Pro Max / iPhone 16 Ultra. The name of the device is still up in the air, but the renders showcase what the rumored 6.9-inch display will potentially look like.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 16 Pro Max looks ginormous

CAD render of the iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
9to5Mac

The above render shows the iPhone 16 Pro Max next to what we believe the iPhone 15 Pro Max will look like. This year’s Pro Max model is expected to keep the 6.7-inch screen size Apple’s used since the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to increase it to 6.9 inches.

Related

Two-tenths of an inch may not sound like much on paper, but as the renders clearly visualize, it could result in the iPhone 16 Pro Max being much larger than anything we’ve seen before.

There’s no specific mention of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s weight, but a larger display means a larger phone – and that will naturally result in an even heavier device than the 240-gram iPhone 14 Pro Max we have today.

This may be a step too far

Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro next to each other.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

On the one hand, a larger display can be seen as a positive change. That means more real estate for watching movies, playing games, navigating your apps, etc. Whether you need a bigger screen for accessibility reasons — or you simply like the immersive nature of large phones — these renders could be music to your ears.

However, I look at these iPhone 16 Pro Max renders and only see trouble.

As much as I love the iPhone 14 Pro Max, I had to replace it with a regular iPhone 14 Pro earlier this year because it was too damn big. The simple thought of next year’s Pro Max iPhone being even larger just sounds like a nightmare. There’s also talk of the regular iPhone 16 Pro going from a 6.1-inch screen to a 6.3-inch one — and I’m fine with that! But the jump from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches isn’t a journey I’m ready to take.

The good news is that we’re in the very early days of iPhone 16 rumors, and everything we talk about today may change by the time September 2024 rolls around. But if this is what Apple’s really planning for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, I’m not looking forward to it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
I found a phone that fixes the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s biggest flaw
Vivo X90 Pro back.

The comfort of holding a smartphone is underrated, especially when you consider that most of us hold our phones for at least a quarter of the day. And, unfortunately, it seems like the comfortable form factor of a big phone is the least thought-out feature.

Take any flagship phone with a 6.5-inch+ screen size, for instance. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or Xiaomi 13 Pro all have one thing in common: they feature top-notch cameras but aren’t very comfortable to hold, either due to the poor flat edge design or weight distribution. Thankfully, one new smartphone — the Vivo X90 Pro — solves this problem.
A design Apple wishes it could copy

Read more
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for rumors to make the rounds -- and make the rounds they will.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know of the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more
5 hidden iPhone 14 Pro features you need to use
iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple, held in a mans hand.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro has been out for a while now, and we’re going to be getting the iPhone 15 lineup in several more months. But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 14 Pro is a bad phone – in fact, it’s still incredibly powerful! You have the fast and snappy A16 Bionic chip that powers it all, the new always-on display, Dynamic Island, 48MP main camera, and more. And since it uses iOS 16, there are plenty of fun software things to check out as well.

But unless you know where to look, you may not be utilizing all of the cool features of the iPhone 14 Pro, or at least making the most out of it. We’ll show you some of the best features that you should be using on your iPhone.
Take photos in full 48MP resolution

Read more