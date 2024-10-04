Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: a clear winner

Google and Apple unveiled their latest smartphone lineups in the past few weeks. If you’re interested in an entry-level phone option, you might want to consider the Google Pixel 9 and the Apple iPhone 16, which both include the latest and most powerful processors, fantastic cameras, and cutting-edge AI features. Both also include versions with various storage levels at different price points, and while they’re among the cheapest in their respective ranges, you’re unlikely to buy both. So which should you buy? Let’s compare these phones and see how they stack up.

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: specs

Apple iPhone 16 Google Pixel 9 Dimensions and weight 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches 6.0 ounces 6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches 7.0 ounces Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 1179 x 2556 resolution (460 PPI) 60Hz refresh rate Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.3-inch Actua OLED 1080 x 2424 pixels (422 PPI) 120Hz refresh rate Up to 2,700 nits peak brightness Processor A18 chip Six-core CPU Five-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine Google Tensor G4 Titan M2 security coprocessor Rear cameras Dual camera system 48-megapixel Fusion main 12MP ultrawide Dual camera system 50MP wide 48MP ultrawide Front camera 12MP selfie 10.5 MP selfie Storage and memory 8GB/128GB 8GB/256GB 8GB/512GB 12GB/ 128GB 12GB/ 256GB AI Apple Intelligence (coming soon) Google Gemini Durability IP68 IP68 Software and support iOS 18 Six to eight years of software updates Android 14 Seven years of software updates Battery and charging 3,561mAh 45W wired fast charging 30W wireless (with MagSafe) 4.5W reverse wireless 4,700mAh 27W wired 15W wireless 4.5W reverse wireless Colors Ultramarine Teal Pink White Black Peony Wintergreen Porcelain Obsidian Price Starting at $799 Starts at $799 Review 4 out of 5 stars 4.5 out of 5 stars

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: design and display

The iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 have undergone design changes compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8. These changes are not significant, but they are noticeable nonetheless.

The iPhone 16 features a new, smaller camera design on the back that generally changes its look compared to last year’s models. Unlike previous generations, the camera system is now pill-shaped rather than having a square cutout. It should remind many of the iconic iPhone X. It’s gorgeous. The Apple phone is available in classic white, black, vibrant pink, ultramarine, and teal. The chassis is made of aluminum, while the back is color-infused glass. At just 6 ounces, the iPhone 16 is one of the lightest smartphones to date.

The Pixel 9 and the rest of the Pixel 9 series feature a more polished design than the previous generation. Some say the phone lineup reminds them of Apple’s in terms of its cleaner look. This is evident in the stylish dual camera system on the back, which has evolved from a visor into a prominent flat-top island mountain. It’s simply gorgeous and something to appreciate. The phone’s satin-finish metal chassis has just the right amount of curvature to seamlessly blend in with the flat Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear panel, making it a pleasure to hold. Like the iPhone 16, you can purchase a Pixel 9 in white (Porcelain) or black (Obsidian). It’s also available in beautiful Peony and Wintergreen. Because Google’s phone has a larger display than Apple’s, it weighs an ounce more than its competitor.

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 9 has a slightly larger 6.3-inch OLED display. Both displays offer excellent resolution, though the iPhone 16 leads slightly in this aspect, with a higher pixels-per-inch count that means it’s a bit sharper and crisper.

In addition to screen size, the Pixel 9 outperforms the iPhone 16 in terms of its display’s peak brightness and refresh rate. The Pixel 9 boasts an impressive peak brightness of 2,700 nits, surpassing the iPhone 16’s still respectable 2,000 nits.

Furthermore, the Pixel 9’s refresh rate of 120Hz matches that of most high-end smartphones, while the iPhone 16 is limited to 60Hz. That’s similar to previous iPhone models, but it’s holding back the regular iPhone 16 series. As a result, the Pixel 9 delivers smoother screen refreshes, which is particularly noticeable during activities such as gaming.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: performance and software

Both phones feature new chipsets: the iPhone 16 has an A18, while the Google Pixel 9 has a Google Tensor G4.

The iPhone 16 has significantly improved performance this year, thanks to the chipset and 8GB of RAM. Although Apple claims a 30% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU, you might notice little difference in everyday use since the iPhone 15 was already relatively fast.

However, that A18 chip has other benefits that are (or will be) noticeable. Specifically, it enables the updated Photographic Styles on the phone and the upcoming Apple Intelligence package. The former has been around since the iPhone 13. This time around, however, the camera feature has been significantly improved. There are more styles to choose from, and you can now also customize the tone and color of each one using an improved slider control. Apple Intelligence, which the company has not yet released, will bring artificial intelligence to the iPhone for the first time. Once the feature is released, we will better understand how good the A18 chip is — or perhaps isn’t.

The iPhone 16 ships with iOS 18, and based on previous iPhone releases, you’ll likely get six to seven software updates.

Circling back to the Pixel 9, previous Tensor G chips had been criticized for performance problems. In particular, some past Pixel users complained about overheating issues and occasional stutters, depending on what was done on the device. We had no issues with the Tensor G4 with 12GB of RAM featured in the Pixel 9. The performance on the Pixel 9 was the smoothest and most enjoyable Pixel experience to date.

The Pixel 9 comes with Android 14 software. Google promises seven years of software updates, which means you can keep your device for a long time if you choose. The Pixel 9 ships with Google’s built-in AI assistant, Gemini. Better still, Pixel 9 users get a free year of Gemini Advanced, which adds more intelligence. That’s a savings of around $240 for the year.

Leaving aside the issue of AI, which we’ll get to below, both of these phones have high-tier performance and long update promises. As such, this has to be a tie.

Winner: Tie

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: cameras

Cameras have always been a significant part of smartphones, and that’s still the case with the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9.

The iPhone 16 features a 48-megapixel Fusion primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP selfie camera. The camera setup is quite similar to that of the iPhone 15, although there are a few notable changes.

One significant change is that the ultrawide camera now offers autofocus, allowing macro photography. Additionally, you can capture Spatial photos that can be viewed on an Apple Vision Pro. The primary camera also now has a new anti-reflective lens coating, and it can capture pictures with zero shutter lag, similar to the iPhone Pro models.

Overall, we’re happy with the iPhone 16’s cameras. The primary camera is excellent, capturing detailed photos with really pleasing colors. It also focuses quickly, handles moving subjects well, and does a great job in lowlight environments. The ultrawide camera makes taking macro photos a treat, and the selfie camera is as reliable as ever on the iPhone.

The most significant change to the iPhone 16’s growing list of camera tools is the addition of a physical Camera Control button. This button on every iPhone 16 series phone functions like a traditional camera shutter button, but offers more functionality due to its built-in capacitive sensor. The sensor allows you to access six options on a new camera menu: exposure, depth, zoom, cameras, styles, and tone. To navigate these options, you can slide your finger across the Camera Control, lightly press the button to select an option, and then adjust the chosen setting by sliding your finger again.

It’s early days, but Camera Control seems like a fun new way to interact with your iPhone’s camera. However, it might take you a little bit of time to get used to it.

The Pixel 9 also features two cameras on the rear: a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP wide-angle camera that enables a macro mode. The 10.5MP selfie camera also has autofocus.

When testing the Pixel 9, we took many photos, and we came away impressed. The primary and wide-angle cameras shot sharp, colorful images that were never dull or underwhelming. We also enjoyed using the phone’s Action Pan, which adds motion blur to moving objects, and the new Reimagine feature in Magic Editor, which allows you to change scenes based on your imagination.

Casual photographers will enjoy using the cameras on both of these phones, as they are equipped with hardware and software features that will provide years of enjoyment.

Winner: Tie

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: battery and charging

The battery life of both these phones is decent, but not exceptional, especially when compared to more expensive phones from the same companies. Despite them both being decent, one is better than the other.

The iPhone 16 has a 3,561 mAh battery, which should last a day without recharging. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 has a bigger 4,700mAh battery, allowing you to use it for a second day (at least for a while) before recharging.

The iPhone 16 theoretically supports 45-watt wired charging, but seems to be limited to around 20W most of the time. We tested the iPhone 16 with an Anker 747 and found that it charged from 5% to over 60% in 30 minutes. However, it took over an hour and a half to reach 100%. Charging from a low or dead battery to around 70% is relatively fast, but the final 30% takes a while. If you prefer MagSafe charging, you’ll be pleased to know that the iPhone 16’s charge speeds have increased from 15W to 30W. Apple’s phone supports MagSafe, Qi2, and Qi wireless charging.

The Pixel 9 maxes out at 27W charging, similar to the iPhone. It could charge a dead battery to 53% in 30 minutes and get an entire charge in 92 minutes. The Google phone supports Qi wireless charging, but not Qi2.

We’re giving this one to Google’s phone, if only because it has a bigger and longer-lasting battery.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: AI

In just a few weeks, Apple plans to release at least the initial components of Apple Intelligence to the general public. Within six months, every feature should finally be available. Apple Intelligence is designed to provide a secure, helpful, and intuitive AI experience. It will offer personalized writing assistance, new creative tools, improved Siri, and more.

Google Gemini, also available for iPhone through the Google App, is designed to help users make everyday tasks easier and offer a more helpful Google Search experience. Like Apple Intelligence, it will help you write better, improve your images, and more.

Because Apple Intelligence isn’t available, the Pixel 9 wins this category by default.

Winner: Google Pixel 9

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: price and availability

The iPhone 16 costs $799 for the 128GB model and $899 for the 256GB model. There’s also a 512GB model for $1,099. The Google Pixel 9’s base 128GB model also costs $799. The 256GB version is available for $859 if you need more storage.

The Pixel scores points because its 256GB model is available for $40 less than the similarly equipped iPhone 16 model. However, it loses that point because only Apple offers a 512GB model.

Apple iPhone 16 vs. Google Pixel 9: verdict

This result may change in six months. However, for now, the Pixel 9 bests the iPhone 16 overall. Google’s entry-level phone has much more going for it, from having a larger display and battery to offering an AI product right now when you open the box.

The iPhone 16 isn’t a bad phone; it’s actually a terrific phone that currently lacks some of Apple’s promised features.

Ultimately, an incomplete product cannot outperform a completed one. However, your decision will likely be based more on each phone’s operating system. If you prefer Android, you’ll choose the Pixel 9 and Android 14; if you’re a fan of iOS, then the iPhone 16 with iOS 18 is the one for you.