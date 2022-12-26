 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to create and share iPhone photo albums with ease

Nadeem Sarwar
By

One of the easiest ways to share memories with loved ones is through a shared cloud drive. But so far, Apple’s ecosystem has been missing a native system to do that. Google Photos, on the other hand, has offered a really polished media-sharing experience for a while now.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • An iPhone running iOS 16 or an iPad running iPadOS 16.

With iOS 16, that sharing facility has finally arrived on your iPhone, thanks to a feature called iCloud Shared Photo Library. In addition to creating a collaborative album that others can contribute to, the system also lets partners drop comments. And with cameras on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro being better than ever, having an easy way to share those memories is a must.

How to get your iPhone ready for album sharing

The first step towards creating a shared album is enabling it via the iCloud media sharing system. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap on your name at the top.

iPhone iCloud pane.

Step 2: As you land on the Apple ID page, tap on the iCloud option at the top of the list.

Apple ID pane in iOS 15.
Related

Step 3: On the iCloud section, tap on Photos.

Step 4: Scroll down on the Photos page and enable the Shared Albums toggle.

Shared Album system in iCloud.
Nadeem Sarwar / SlashGear

How to create and share a photo album

Now that you’ve enabled the fundamental system behind creating a shared iCloud photo album, it’s time to go ahead and make the collaborative album. Here are the steps you need to take:

Step 1: Open the Photos app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Launch the Album view by tapping on the Album option at the bottom.

Starting the creation of a new shared album.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Step 3: Once you launch the Album mode, tap on the + icon in the top-left corner and select New Shared Album in the context menu.

Creating a new shared album.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Step 4: On the next page, you will be asked to choose a name for your shared album.

Naming a shared photo library.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Step 5: After choosing a name, hit the Create button.

Step 6: Now, you have two options. Pick from amongst your contacts, or create a publicly shareable link. To do that, enable the Public Website toggle.

Setting visibility status of a shares photo library.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Step 7: Once you do it, a link button will appear underneath. Just tap it to copy the URL to your clipboard. You can now share it on any platform of your choice via the share sheet or opening a communication app.

Sending link to a shared photo library.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Step 8: You can directly invite people to collaborate by adding/removing photos from the album using the contact button that appears at the top.

Shared Album on an iPhone.
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

A few tips to keep in mind

The noteworthy aspect here is that you can extend a shared album invite even to people that don’t use iCloud. For them, it’s the Public Website option that allows access to the shared album via the URL generated in the Photos app. You can also create Shared Albums from your iPad and Mac, as well.

However, as the person who created the shared album in the first place, you can also add or remove members at your own whim. Another difference is how contribution works. A collaborator can only add new photos and delete those they have added.

The album creator, however, can delete any media or comment posted by a contributor. Moreover, if you delete a photo, it is deleted on all the participant devices automatically. In case you shared the link to an album that opens on the web, deleting the album permanently wipes the web version, too.

In case you’re wondering, shared albums support still images in HEIF, JPEG, RAW, PNG, GIF, and TIFF formats. As for videos, you can upload clips saved in HEVC, MP4, QuickTime, MPEG-4, and H.264 file types.

It is also worth keeping in mind that a shared iCloud album can only store a maximum of 5,000 items. Apple notes that the photos and videos in a shared album “don’t count against your iCloud storage limit."

Talking about iCloud, Apple recently rolled out its new Advanced Data Protection feature that puts a wider set of your data — including your photos and videos — behind a wall of end-to-end encryption. You can learn all about it and the steps to enable it in this guide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
How to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen
iPhone 12 Pro
In 2023, Apple needs to fix its embarrassing 5GB iCloud limit
Apple ID banner in the Settings app on an iPhone 14 Pro
Snapchat Wrapped 2022: how to see your year in review Story
Snapchat 2022 year in review recap.
I found a hidden end-of-2022 recap on my iPhone, but I wish I hadn’t
Apple Card sitting on top of an iPhone 14 Pro with the Wallet app open to digital Apple Card
OnePlus 11: price, release date, specs, rumors, and news
Hasseblad branding on alleged OnePlus 11 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date, specs, price, rumors, and news
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Instagram 2022 recap: how to make your end-of-year Reel
Instagram 2022 Recap Reel on an iPhone.
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 22
The screen of the Apple Watch SE showing its apps.
Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays
The Apple Watch Ultra's side and Digital Crown,
Forget AirPods — here’s why I use Samsung earbuds with my iPhone
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with iPhone 13 Pro Max on a table
With the Pixel 8, Google needs to fix a nagging camera problem
iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro camera modules.
How to undo reposts on TikTok (and why you should)
Undo Repost button on the TIkTok app.