Here’s how to buy the brand-new Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the latest and greatest iPhones, the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. The three iPhones boast a ton of new features, including a more modern design on the lower-cost iPhone and improvements to the processing power of the phones.

Of course, you might be wondering just how to get your hands on the new iPhone models. That is why we put together this guide. Here’s how, when, and where to buy the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr.

Unlocked

As you might expect, you’ll be able to buy the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr directly from Apple unlocked, if you so choose. From Apple, the iPhone Xs and Xs Max will be available for pre-order starting on September 14, while shipping begins on September 21. Pricing for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max can be found below.

iPhone Xs 64GB: $999, or $49.91 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

$999, or $49.91 per month with the iPhone upgrade program. iPhone Xs 256GB: $1,149, or $56.16 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

$1,149, or $56.16 per month with the iPhone upgrade program. iPhone Xs 512GB: $1,349, or $64.50 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

$1,349, or $64.50 per month with the iPhone upgrade program. iPhone Xs Max 64GB: $1,099, or $54.08 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

$1,099, or $54.08 per month with the iPhone upgrade program. iPhone Xs Max 256GB: $1,249, or $60.33 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

$1,249, or $60.33 per month with the iPhone upgrade program. iPhone Xs Max 512GB: $1,449, or $68.66 per month with the iPhone upgrade program.

In addition to the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, Apple also unveiled the new iPhone Xr, which does away with some of the features in the iPhone Xs, but comes at a lower price. The iPhone Xr, however, won’t be available at the same time as the iPhone Xs — it’ll be up for pre-order starting on October 19. Pricing for the iPhone Xr can be found below.

iPhone Xr 64GB: $749, or $37.41 per month with the iPhone Upgrade Program.

$749, or $37.41 per month with the iPhone Upgrade Program. iPhone Xr 128GB: $799, or $39.50 per month with the iPhone Upgrade Program.

$799, or $39.50 per month with the iPhone Upgrade Program. iPhone Xr 256GB: $899, or $43.66 per month with the iPhone Upgrade Program.

Apple likely won’t be the only one to offer the new iPhones unlocked. It’s likely we’ll also see the new devices pop up at Amazon, Best Buy, and other places too.

Carriers

Perhaps you’d prefer to get the phones straight from your carrier . Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone’s pricing from your carrier.

AT&T

We have yet to hear AT&T’s pricing and availability for any of the new iPhones. We’ll update this article when we hear more.

Sprint

We have yet to hear Sprint’s pricing and availability for any of the new iPhones. We’ll update this article when we hear more.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will be offering the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr, all at the same time as Apple. That’s to say, you’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone Xs and Xs Max from T-Mobile starting on September 14, with sales beginning on September 21. Pre-orders for the iPhone Xr will begin on October 19.

When it comes to special deals, T-Mobile says that it will offer customers up to $300 toward the purchase of a new iPhone with an eligible trade-in, and that credit will be applies to the users account in installments over 24 months.

Verizon

We have yet to hear Verizon’s pricing and availability for any of the new iPhones. We’ll update this article when we hear more.

Comcast Xfinity Mobile

Like other carriers, Xfinity Mobile will be offering the iPhone Xs and Xs Max for pre-order starting on September 14, with shipping beginning on September 21. The iPhone Xr will be up for pre-order on October 19.

As a special deal, Xfinity Mobile is offering new customers $300 if they purchase a new iPhone, activate a new line, and port over their number.