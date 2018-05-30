Apple is launching a pride Apple Watch face on June 4 — but you can get it now

Share

It looks like Apple is preparing to launch yet another watch face for the Apple Watch. A beta version of iOS 11.3 suggested that Apple would launch a special pride watch, and now with the release of iOS 11.4, the release of that face has been confirmed, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The new version of iOS notes that the watch face is “inspired by the rainbow flag,” and it basically shows threads of color that move across the screen when you tap it. As you would expect, there is also a placeholder image for the face, which you will see when you scroll through the different watch faces you can choose from. 9to5Mac was also able to find videos showing off what happens when you touch the watch face.

Of course, the Monday, June 4, release date is notable. Why? Well, it happens to be the same day of the keynote for Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference. In other words, we’re expecting that the watch face will be announced on stage at the show. As 9to5Mac notes, the watch face can be enabled before the show by heading to Settings, General, then Date & Time. Then, turn off the option to automatically set the date and time and change the date to any day after June 4. You may want to simply wait though — changing the date and time can result in lost health data.

WWDC is set to be home to a ton more than just an Apple Watch watch face. We’re almost certain that Apple will launch refreshed versions of its software for Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch. Apart from that, we’re also expecting to see a refreshed MacBook Pro, and Apple may end up using the event to refresh other Mac computers too.

The timing of the watch face also makes sense considering the fact that June is Pride Month.

The face will join a host of watch faces on the Apple Watch, and the selection is only growing. Perhaps most notable is Apple’s partnership with Disney, which has given rise to a pretty large selection of Disney-related watch faces, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse.