 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple is adding a brand new app to your iPhone with iOS 17

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
Journal app for iOS 17.
Apple
wwdc 2017 focus bg
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Apple is adding a new first-party app called Journal with the introduction of iOS 17, the company announced today during WWDC 2023. Journal is, as its name simply states, a new place for iPhone users to keep track of their daily activities, log their emotional health, and jot down anything else that they want to write about.

Recommended Videos

Apple has continued to lean into its first-party health and wellness iOS apps with things like Fitness, Sleep, and Breathe, and now Journal will be joining their ranks as the company’s first attempt at an app that focuses on mental well-being.

Journal app for iOS 17.
Apple

While people have been using the Notes app and plenty of other third-party iOS apps to keep track of their thoughts and feelings, Journal helps get the ball rolling for those looking to do some deeper reflection by using on-device machine learning to look at the activities that a user took part in that day and offer “personalized suggestions” to help inspire and guide the writing. By integrating other apps such as Photos and Maps, Journal will be able to serve as a fully digital journal for those looking to incorporate elements outside of just the written text.

Related
Journal app for iOS 17.
Apple

Rumors about the app’s inclusion in iOS 17 started circling earlier this year, with many citing that it seems like a good idea for those looking for a better way to write their thoughts down and keep track of memories outside of what Apple has previously offered. As exciting as the app seems, however, it does look to be taking plenty of inspiration from Day One, a similar, popular journaling app that’s been on iOS since 2012.

For those worried about personal information written in Journal being shared with Apple or other outside sources such as app developers, Apple reassures that personal privacy was at the core of the app’s development and that it is end-to-end encrypted, with all information being stored locally on each individual iPhone.

Journal will be available later this year alongside the public launch of iOS 17, along with other new iPhone features such as Name Drop, Check In, Live Stickers, and Adaptive Audio.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Peter Hunt Szpytek
Mobile Writer
A podcast host and journalist, Peter covers mobile news with Digital Trends and gaming news, reviews, and guides for sites…
iOS 16.5 is bringing two exciting new features to your iPhone
apple launches ios 16 5 new pride wallpapers more wallpaper update

After about a month in the beta testing stage, Apple is finally rolling out iOS 16.5 to the public. This is a surprisingly nice update, as it includes a few new features and some bug fixes.

One of the headliner features of the iOS 16.5 update is the addition of new Pride Celebration wallpapers. This wallpaper can be used for the lock and home screens, and it is meant to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. This wallpaper is being released ahead of the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, which will be available starting on May 24.

Read more
I hate my iPhone’s keyboard, but this app made it better
Theming on SwiftKey

The iPhone does a lot of things right. From serving a secure environment, a smooth operating system, unmatched performance, and consistently good cameras, there are plenty of practically justifiable reasons to overlook any of the best Android phones in favor of a pricey iPhone.

Interestingly, Apple tends to take a conservatively slow approach when it comes to smartphone innovations and only serves them after nearly near-perfecting the formula. But the default iPhone keyboard is a tale of stagnation. Or, to put it more accurately, it’s absurdly feature-devoid and depressingly non-exciting.

Read more
Your iPhone will soon be able to speak with your voice
Apple's preview of new accessibility features for its devices.

Apple has announced a slew of new accessibility features coming to the iPhone and its other devices later this year.

They include Personal Voice, which uses a synthesized version of your voice for spoken conversations, offering a more meaningful way to communicate with loved ones for those who have lost the ability to talk.

Read more