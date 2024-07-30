 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple might have made an important decision about the iPhone SE 4

By
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple seems to be getting closer to introducing the world to the iPhone SE 4. According to a new report from The Elec, BOE will be the primary display vendor for the latest budget phone, while LG Display will be the secondary vendor. Little has been leaked over the last few months about the next iPhone SE, which was last updated in March 2022, so news like this should be welcomed.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, an upgrade from the current 4.7-inch model. This would align the next iPhone SE display size with the current iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16. With a larger display, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to offer Face ID. In doing so, Touch ID authentication via a traditional home button will be a thing of the past. The next iPhone SE should also transition from Lightning and introduce a USB-C port like the current iPhone models.

Recommended Videos

Beyond this, the iPhone SE 4 should feature a new chip, better cameras, and almost certainly new color choices.

There’s no word on when the next iPhone SE will be released, although it’s entirely possible it will happen before the end of the year. But 2025 is looking more likely given how long Apple has waited to release new iPhone SE models previously.

The original iPhone SE was introduced in 2016 with a tiny 4-inch display. Four years later, in 2020, it was replaced by the iPhone SE 2, which had a 4.7-inch display, two years before the current iPhone SE 3.

We are expecting to see new iPhones this year, regardless of what happens with the iPhone SE. Apple will almost certainly announce the iPhone 16 series in September.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
We just learned a lot about the iPhone 17. Here’s what you need to know
The back of a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We’ve just gotten one of our biggest leaks yet about next year’s iPhone 17 lineup. Even though the iPhone 16 hasn’t launched yet, leaker Ice Universe posted a slew of information on Weibo laying out the anticipated iPhone 17 models and some of their key specs, display size, and price points.

For the upcoming lineup, you’re looking at the following five devices:

Read more
iOS 18 release date: here’s when your iPhone will get the update
Someone holding an iPhone 14 with the display turned on.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, the company revealed the next major iteration of iOS 18 for your iPhone. This is one of the biggest updates to the software in years, and it has cool new features like more home screen and control center customizations, RCS support in Messages, scheduled messages, and a slew of features powered by Apple Intelligence.

But are you wondering when you can get iOS 18 to try it out yourself? Here are all the details about when you can get iOS 18 on your compatible iPhone.
iOS 18 developer beta release date

Read more
Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 work with the iPhone?
The display turned on on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 may not look like much of an upgrade over its predecessor at first glance, but it packs some significant improvements under the hood that could be enough to tip the scales for those who have been thinking about jumping into one of Samsung’s latest wearables.

The latest Galaxy Watch adopts a classy green as its standard finish but otherwise retains the same iconic rounded design with a bright and crisp edge-to-edge display and compatibility with a broad assortment of watch bands. However, on the inside, you’ll find a new five-core Exynos W1000 chip that promises to deliver three times the performance of the Galaxy Watch 6, upgraded health sensors, a more accurate GPS, and the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized Sleep Apnea feature.

Read more