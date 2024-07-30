Apple might have made an important decision about the iPhone SE 4

Apple seems to be getting closer to introducing the world to the iPhone SE 4. According to a new report from The Elec, BOE will be the primary display vendor for the latest budget phone, while LG Display will be the secondary vendor. Little has been leaked over the last few months about the next iPhone SE, which was last updated in March 2022, so news like this should be welcomed.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, an upgrade from the current 4.7-inch model. This would align the next iPhone SE display size with the current iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16. With a larger display, the iPhone SE 4 is also expected to offer Face ID. In doing so, Touch ID authentication via a traditional home button will be a thing of the past. The next iPhone SE should also transition from Lightning and introduce a USB-C port like the current iPhone models.

Recommended Videos

Beyond this, the iPhone SE 4 should feature a new chip, better cameras, and almost certainly new color choices.

There’s no word on when the next iPhone SE will be released, although it’s entirely possible it will happen before the end of the year. But 2025 is looking more likely given how long Apple has waited to release new iPhone SE models previously.

The original iPhone SE was introduced in 2016 with a tiny 4-inch display. Four years later, in 2020, it was replaced by the iPhone SE 2, which had a 4.7-inch display, two years before the current iPhone SE 3.

We are expecting to see new iPhones this year, regardless of what happens with the iPhone SE. Apple will almost certainly announce the iPhone 16 series in September.