Mobile

Apple contractors listening to Siri requests hear sex, drug deals, and more

A Human Might Be Listening To Your Siri Requests

Emily Price
By

Apple contractors routinely hear sensitive things like confidential medical information, couples having sex, and drug deals as part of their work related to quality control for the company’s virtual assistant Siri, The Guardian reports.

The recordings are passed on to contractors who are asked to determine whether the activation of Siri was intentional or accidental and to grade Siri’s responses.

Less than 1% of daily Siri activations are sent on to a human for grading. However, Apple does not expressly tell customers that their recordings might be used in this way. The issue was brought to light by an anonymous whistleblower who spoke to The Guardian. That individual said that the recordings often contain sexual encounters as well as business dealings, and that they feel Apple should expressly tell users that Siri content might be reviewed by a human.

“A small portion of Siri requests are analyzed to improve Siri and dictation,” Apple told the Guardian in a statement. “User requests are not associated with the user’s Apple ID. Siri responses are analyzed in secure facilities and all reviewers are under the obligation to adhere to Apple’s strict confidentiality requirements.” 

We reached out to Apple to additional details but have yet to receive a response. We’ll update this story is we hear back. Siri can sometimes turn on and start listening to you if it thinks it’s accidentally heard a wake word — typically “Hey Siri!” or something similar — even if you didn’t mean to turn it on.

The human beings who listen to these conversations (or worse) work to determine what the person who was recorded was asking for and if Siri provided it. If not, they determine whether Siri should have realistically been able to answer your question.

If the complaints about Apple sound familiar, it’s likely because Amazon battled a similar issue earlier this year. While Amazon also sends recordings to humans to analyze later, and retains text data of requests even when recordings are deleted, the company also offers an option within Alexa’s settings where customers can opt-out of their data being used for that purpose.

Apple does not currently offer an opt-out option for Siri.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
alc patrol hd surveillance system review 1 feat
Product Review

Step up your smart home security with this four-camera HD surveillance system

The four camera ALC Patrol HD system offers great-value surveillance and local NVR recording, but it’s let down by complex, poorly translated management apps.
Posted By Terry Walsh
weird cooling gadgets on amazon g2t electric neck warming and scarf
Smart Home

These gadgets may be weird, but they'll help keep you cool during the summer

The heat can be brutal in the summertime, but if you have a knack for the weird and love impulsive shopping, then you may find a purpose for some of these obscure cooling gadgets on Amazon.
Posted By John Velasco
yedi 9 in 1 programmable pressure cooker amazon deal
Deals

Cut your cooking time with the Yedi 9-in-1 pressure cooker for $85 on Amazon

In today's busy world, who has time to cook meals on a regular basis? That’s why you need to get yourself a multicooker that does it all and is easy to clean, like the Yedi pressure cooker. Get it on Amazon for only $85.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
dyson pure cool link tp02 purifier fan amazon deal air thumb
Deals

Amazon knocks $200 off the Dyson Purifying Fan to battle the heat this summer

Prime Day has long sailed but left behind plenty of smart home deals. Battle the heat this summer with the Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Purifying Fan. Amazon has it discounted for $200 off.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
pampers created smart diaper monitors moisture levels lumi
Smart Home

The Lumi is a smart diaper and baby monitoring system rolled into one

If you can't stand the idea of one more wet diaper surprise, check out the Lumi. This smart diaper by Pampers includes a moisture strip and activity monitor that alerts parents via its app when the diaper is wet.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Flo by moen review
Product Review

The money this smart water monitor will save you is no drop in the bucket

The Flo by Moen is a smart home water monitor that aims to protect users from catastrophic water damage, encourage conservation, and save money. We rigorously tested the device to see how well it works.
Posted By Caleb Denison
haier window air conditioner walmart deals condit
Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

A broken air conditioner during the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner for under $200 on Walmart's online store today. Order by noon to get free overnight delivery.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99130 003 smartcode 913 ul deadbolt lifestyle
Deals

Amazon unlocks up to 30% discount on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

You will not worry about losing your keys again as the Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% on Amazon. We listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
ecovacs robotic vacuum cleaner w mop water tank robot
Smart Home

Looking for a cheap robot vacuum? These are the best options under $200

When it comes to purchasing a robot vacuum, one of the biggest deterrents is price. Now, the price of robot vacuums has gone down quite a bit. We’ve listed our picks for the best robot vacuums you can buy for under $200.
Posted By Erika Rawes
cuisinart food processors walmart deals processor
Deals

Walmart discounts Cuisinart food processors so you can up your meal-prep game

Having a food processor can save you time and energy in prep work especially when cooking up a storm. Walmart currently has solid deals on three top-rated Cuisinart models that offer up to a 63% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
germguardian air purifier amazon deal 3
Deals

Amazon cuts 57% off the GermGuardian air purifier to help you breathe easier

If you need an air purifier, Amazon has an awesome 57% off deal with the GermGuardian 22-inch 3-in-1 full room air purifier. You can get it for only $64 from its original price of $150.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
netgear nighthawk ax8 router deal
Deals

This highly rated Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi router gets a sweet 25% discount

The development of smart homes, online gaming and video streaming has increased the need for faster Wi-Fi. If you have a houseful of Wi-Fi devices, get the Netgear Nighthawk AX8. It is on sale on Amazon and Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Keep your floors clean with the iRobot Roomba 690, now only $275 on Amazon

With solid cleaning prowess and no-nonsense operation, the iRobot Roomba 690 makes a great helper for your home. Enjoy more time for other meaningful or leisurely activities by getting one for your home today.
Posted By Erica Katherina