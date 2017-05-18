Siri has a sense of humor: The funniest questions you can ask Apple’s digital helper

Get today's popular Digital Trends articles in your inbox:

It’s safe to say that anyone who owns an Apple product — be it an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac — is aware of Siri, what it is, and what it’s most often used for. The virtual assistant has been around since 2011, when it debuted on the iPhone 4S, and has since helped many people by answering their random questions, dictating navigation, and providing hands-free assistance via timers and reminders.

Siri can do many things when used to its full potential — but you can have fun with Siri, too. Ask the right questions and you might be surprised by the answers. After all, Apple built Siri with a sense of humor. The assistant’s funny side has become even more apparent in recent years, as more and more people have interacted with it and, inevitably, ended up asking ridiculous questions.

We understand that you’re not going to start asking Siri a bunch of questions and hope that one of them hits home, however, so we’ve taken the time to have a conversation with the assistant and dig up some of the funnier responses. Some questions have multiple responses, so it can be worth asking the same question more than once.

Ask Siri

Q: What does Siri mean?

Q: Are you a robot?

A: “I can neither confirm nor deny my current existential status.”

Q: How smart are you?

A: “I’m smart enough to know not to answer that question.”

Q: Are you intelligent?

Q: Do you follow the three laws of robotics?

Q: What do you dream about?

Q: How old are you?

Q: Can you stop time?

A: “I only break the space-time continuum on Wednesdays.”

Q: Why do you vibrate?

A: “To get your attention. Got it!”

Q: What are you doing later?

Q: Will you go on a date with me?

A: “I’d love to, but I lack corporeal form.”

Q: Do you have a girlfriend?

A: “There was a Roomba once that followed me around everywhere.”

Q: What’s your favorite color?

Q: Do you like pie or cake?

A: “I’d rather not say.”

Q: Can you beatbox?

A: Siri will proceed to beatbox. Seriously.

Q: Can you sing?

Q: What is your favorite animal?

A: “I heart Totoro.”

Movies and TV

Q: What’s your favorite movie?

A: “I don’t really have a favorite. But I hear that 2001: A Space Odyssey got some good reviews.”

Q: Is Jon Snow Dead?

Q: Is Winter coming?

A: “I can’t get the weather for Westoros right now, but I can get the weather in West Hollywood.”

Q: Are you Her?

Q: What is Inception about?

Q: What is The Matrix (1999) about?

Q: Have you seen The Matrix?

A: “I don’t need to. I already live in an alternate reality.”

Q: Blue pill or the red pill?

A: “You disappoint me, Mr. Anderson.”

Q: Do you like Blade Runner?

A: “I haven’t seen Blade Runner. It sounds very realistic, though.”

Q: Hey Computer?

A: Siri will proceed to respond as if you were LEGO Batman.

Q: Do you know HAL 9000?

Jokes and riddles

Q: Make me laugh.

A: “I can’t. I always forget the punchline.”

Q: Do you know any good riddles?

Q: What came first: The chicken or the egg?

Q: Why did the chicken cross the road?

A: “I don’t understand why people ask questions they already know the answer to.”

Q: How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Q: Will pigs fly?

Other miscellaneous questions

Q: Do you like Pokemon Go?

Q; Windows or Mac?

A: “I’m pretty loyal to Apple. It’s just how I’m made.”

Q: What phone is the best?

A: “Seriously?” or “You’re kidding, right?”

Q: What is zero divided by zero?

Q: When is the world going to end?

Q: How do I look?

A: “I’m guess pretty good! For a human.”

Q: Give me a hint.