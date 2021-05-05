  1. Mobile

How to change Siri’s voice

By

We’re all familiar with Siri by now. The famous intelligent voice assistant debuted in 2011 with the iPhone 4S, and since then Siri has appeared on pretty much every Apple device you care to name. To use Siri, you usually say “Hey Siri” near your Apple device, and the voice assistant will talk back to you.

The thing is, you may not necessarily like Siri’s voice. Perhaps you’d like “her” to be a “him,” or perhaps you want Siri to speak with a British accent. Either way, we explain in this article how to change Siri’s voice, covering the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We also explain how to change Siri’s language, in case you want to speak to Apple’s assistant in another tongue.

How to change Siri’s voice on iPhone and iPad

Changing Siri’s voice on iPhone and iPad is easy. Simply go to Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Voice.

You will now see a couple of different sections to modify Siri’s voice in different ways:

Accent: You can pick from a variety of accents — if Siri is speaking English, for example, you can choose an American, Australian, British, Indian, Irish, or South African accent.

Voice: As of iOS 14.5, Siri has four voice options to choose from, including both male and female voice options. When you select each voice, you will hear a sample phrase so that you know how it will sound. Leave your selection on the voice that you prefer.

Note that Siri’s four voices are only available on the English version of the voice assistant for now. Oh, and if you ever want to go back to the original, it’s the American Voice 4 option.

How to change Siri’s voice on Mac

Changing Siri’s voice on a Mac is also extremely easy. Just go to the Apple logo > System Preferences > Siri > Siri Voice. Again, you’ll have the option of choosing from a range of accents and either the male or female gender. Select accordingly and then go about your usual business.

How to change Siri’s language

You may have noticed from the screenshots above that you can also change the language Siri uses. This is similarly easy to do, and may be useful if you’re multilingual, or you simply want some practice speaking to robots in a foreign language.

For iPhones and iPads, simply go to Settings > Siri & Search > Language. You’ll have a wide range of options to choose from, although bear in mind that changing the language will effectively reset Siri. You’ll need to switch Listen for “Hey Siri” on again, and you’ll need to teach Siri how to recognize your voice in whichever language you’re now choosing.

If you want to do this for Mac, go to the Apple logo > System Preferences > Siri > Language.

It’s worth noting that changing Siri’s language, on a Mac or with iOS, will change the range of accents available to you. So if you change to French, for example, you’ll have a choice between French and Canadian accents, and so on.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple AirTag review: The best tracker that can leverage billions of smart devices

apple airtag review 1

We can’t believe the cheap AirPods deals at Staples this week

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

How to turn off in-app purchases in iOS

how to turn off in-app purchases

The most common iPad problems, and how to fix them

iPad

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals 2021: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for May 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best cheap refurbished tablet sales and deals for May 2021

Dell XPS 2-in-1

Best cheap refurbished iPhone deals and sales for May 2021

Apple iPhone 11

Best cheap refurbished iPad deals and sales for May 2021

iPad Pro

Best cheap smartwatch deals for May 2021

Best cheap smartphone deals for May 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best Google Pixel deals for May 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for May 2021

best iphone deals 2019