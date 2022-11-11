Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products.

It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.

Comparing Apple’s current trade-in webpage with an archived version, we see some quite significant changes to maximum trade-in values across its range of products.

For iPhones, the trade-in value largely depends on the the model, storage size, and condition. For example, up until Wednesday, the estimated trade-in value for the iPhone 13 Pro Max was $720, but it’s been cut to $650.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s maximum trade-in value has also fallen by $50, from $600 to $550, while trading in an iPhone 13 will get you up to $450, down from $470.

Regarding slightly older devices, the iPhone 12 Pro used to get you up to $430, whereas that’s been cut to $400, while the iPhone 11 Pro now gets you up to $250, down from $300.

Several handsets have retained the trade-in value, including the two retired iPhone Mini handsets (12 and 13), which continue to get you up to $250 and $380, respectively. The iPhone SE 2 also continues to get you up to $100.

Looking at some of its other products, we see that anyone trading in an iPad Pro will now receive up to $445, down from $500. The iPad Air’s maximum trade-in value has fallen by $15 to $230, the iPad by $35 to $160, and the iPad Mini by $15 to $240.

Computers are also hit, with, for example, the MacBook Pro’s maximum trade-in value now standing at $630, down from $850, and an iMac getting you up to $530 when it used to be $680.

Even the diminutive Apple Watch doesn’t escape the trade-in reductions. For example, handing over your Apple Watch Series 6 will get you up to $105, down from $125, while the SE’s maximum trade-in value stands at $70, marking a $5 reduction. The Apple Watch Series 7 remains unchanged at up to $155.

It’s normal for Apple to take this kind of action, but the timing may irk some customers who had recently budgeted for an Apple purchase with a trade-in as part of the deal, especially as we head into the holiday season when personal finances can be tight.

Of course, you don’t have to trade-in your phone with Apple. In fact, taking another route will likely result in a better deal. Digital Trends has some excellent tips for selling your iPhone, though the advice can be easily applied to other gadgets, too.

