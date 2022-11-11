 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Computing
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more

Trevor Mogg
By

For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products.

It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.

Comparing Apple’s current trade-in webpage with an archived version, we see some quite significant changes to maximum trade-in values across its range of products.

For iPhones, the trade-in value largely depends on the the model, storage size, and condition. For example, up until Wednesday, the estimated trade-in value for the iPhone 13 Pro Max was $720, but it’s been cut to $650.

The iPhone 13 Pro’s maximum trade-in value has also fallen by $50, from $600 to $550, while trading in an iPhone 13 will get you up to $450, down from $470.

Regarding slightly older devices, the iPhone 12 Pro used to get you up to $430, whereas that’s been cut to $400, while the iPhone 11 Pro now gets you up to $250, down from $300.

Several handsets have retained the trade-in value, including the two retired iPhone Mini handsets (12 and 13), which continue to get you up to $250 and $380, respectively. The iPhone SE 2 also continues to get you up to $100.

Looking at some of its other products, we see that anyone trading in an iPad Pro will now receive up to $445, down from $500. The iPad Air’s maximum trade-in value has fallen by $15 to $230, the iPad by $35 to $160, and the iPad Mini by $15 to $240.

Computers are also hit, with, for example, the MacBook Pro’s maximum trade-in value now standing at $630, down from $850, and an iMac getting you up to $530 when it used to be $680.

Even the diminutive Apple Watch doesn’t escape the trade-in reductions. For example, handing over your Apple Watch Series 6 will get you up to $105, down from $125, while the SE’s maximum trade-in value stands at $70, marking a $5 reduction. The Apple Watch Series 7 remains unchanged at up to $155.

It’s normal for Apple to take this kind of action, but the timing may irk some customers who had recently budgeted for an Apple purchase with a trade-in as part of the deal, especially as we head into the holiday season when personal finances can be tight.

Of course, you don’t have to trade-in your phone with Apple. In fact, taking another route will likely result in a better deal. Digital Trends has some excellent tips for selling your iPhone, though the advice can be easily applied to other gadgets, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset
Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa
Want the most out of your Pixel 7 Pro’s camera? You need to try these features
The Pixel 7 Pro's camera module.
The most common Zoom problems and how to fix them
zoom privacy feature freeze active users meeting office
Windows 11 will now work more seamlessly with Apple iCloud
Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 feature that makes the OS photos app compatible with Apple's iClould.
Don’t update your Galaxy Watch 4, or you may accidentally kill it
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4 side-by-side.
Don’t let the delays scare you — the iPhone 14 Pro is still worth it
The back of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chip is packed with world’s-first tech
mediatek helio p90 interview building
I used my phone and tablet to become an artist – here’s what happened
An iPad shows art made with Procreate and a Meko Stylus.
The best thing about the 2022 iPad happens before you even use it
The iPad (2022) in its yellow color.
Fitbit Versa 2 is at its lowest-ever price — now just $99
eight amazon prime day product discounts to expect 2020 fitbit versa 2
The best Bluetooth trackers for 2022: AirTag alternatives
tile sticker slim mate pro hands on 2019 review 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable is right for you?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.