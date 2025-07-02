Apple Watch Series 11: everything you need to know

Apple’s next smartwatch is merely a few months away, and ahead of its expected Fall debut, we have come across rather interesting bits of information. For starters, it may not serve any design surprises. On the other hand, some next-gen health innovations could be on the horizon.

Let’s start with the name. Well, don’t expect any fireworks here. The upcoming smartwatch will most likely hit the shelves carrying the Apple Watch Series 11 label. How much will it cost? Barring any major hardware-level changes or Apple seriously feeling the pinch of tariffs, we are looking at a familiar starting price of $399 per timepiece.

What to expect?

Now, let’s get to the meaty parts. The Apple Watch Series 11 could switch things around in the same fashion as the iPhone 16e, and that means switching the modem supplier. Instead of Intel, Apple is expected to adopt a MediaTek cellular modem.

As far as the benefits of this shift go, not much has popped up in the rumor mill, but expect some speed boost. As per Bloomberg, MediaTek’s modem enables support for a watered-down flavor of 5G that is suited for wearables and IoT devices.

“The move to MediaTek will also include support for 5G Redcap, a lower-tier 5G service aimed at internet-connected devices and wearables that typically don’t require fast data connections,” says the outlet. Interestingly, the company revealed the M60 5G modem and T300 chip late in 2023, offering support for the new 3GPP “RedCap” standard.

RedCap, which is an abbreviation for Reduced Capacity, also goes by the name 5G NR-Light. Back then, MediaTek mentioned that its latest silicon targets form factors such as lightweight augmented reality glasses, virtual reality (AR/VR) headsets, and smartwatches. When exactly MediaTek landed Apple as a client, remains a mystery.

MediaTek’s kit enables download speeds as fast as 227Mbps and upload speeds up to 122Mbps. It would be interesting to see Apple take advantage of these higher speeds and build some new experiences for Series 11 buyers.

Next-gen health sensing?

Over the past few years, brands such as Huawei and Samsung have put blood pressure sensing capabilities on their smartwatches. Samsung exploited light-based sensors to enable this facility, while Huawei put a micropump architecture in the watch band that doesn’t require any calibration.

Apple has been rumored to be working on smartwatch-based blood pressure sensing for a while now, but nothing has materialized so far. Rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 11 will finally introduce this feature, though it’s not clear whether Apple would offer any extra conveniences to go with it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported late last year that Apple has picked up pace on developing the blood pressure sensing capability, and it was likely on the 2025 launch roadmap. Assuming that turns out to be true, the feature could simultaneously appear on the Apple Watch Series 11 as well as the third-gen Apple Watch Ultra.

There might be a bit of a caveat, in case you are envisioning hyper-accurate measurements. “It won’t give users specific readings — such as diastolic or systolic levels — but it will inform them that they may be in a state of hypertension,” says Bloomberg.

We have also repeatedly heard rumors that the Apple Watch will bring blood glucose level monitoring the the market. Again, that is yet to happen, and if reliable sources such as Bloomberg are anything to go by, it might take a few years for Apple to perfect and launch it commercially.

So, what is holding back Apple? Well, health sensing features — especially when they are sold on a mass market device — need to pass some strict approval protocols. Moreover, a brand has to advertise them with a lot of caution, and with the standard set of disclaimers, such as “this feature is not a replacement for medical-grade tools or clinical tests.”

But is it feasible? Multiple researchers and companies have claimed to have developed a miniature or wearable-based non-invasive blood glucose sensor. Back in 2022, scientists from Georgia’s Kennesaw State University announced a noninvasive system of blood glucose level measurement called GlucoCheck.

Led by Maria Valero, an assistant professor at the institution’s College of Computing and Software Engineering (CCSE), the team claimed that their device delivers 90% accuracy in analyzing glucose concentration in blood samples. Interestingly, they also mentioned that the sensing kit works with a smartphone-based app to provide insights based on real-time blood analysis.

It’s quite remarkable that we haven’t seen this technology appear on a mainstream smartwatch, including those hawked by Apple. In 2023, Movano revealed an AI-powered needle-free wearable device that looked like a typical smartwatch. The device relies on an onboard radio frequency-powered sensor for collecting the necessary data that would offer real-time blood glucose level assessment.

The company told Digital Trends that it had achieved approval from the FDA’s Institutional Review Board to proceed with human testing. Separately, Japan-based Quantum Operation demoed a wearable-mounted sensor capable of noninvasive blood glucose analysis all the way back in 2021. U.K.-based Rockley Photonics has taken a different approach and told Digital Trends that they were experimenting with laser-based analysis. Interesting, Apple is said to be among the company’s top clients.



