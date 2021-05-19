  1. Mobile

Apple Watch Series 7 design leak shows new colors, flattened shape

The Apple Watch is about due for a refresh. The last design refresh came with the Apple Watch Series 4, bringing an edge-to-edge display and refined look, but now, three years later, it’s starting to look slightly stale. That design refresh, however, may well be on the way, at least according to a leak from serial leaker Jon Prosser.

According to Prosser, who published a video detailing the upcoming design refresh, the Apple Watch Series 7 will likely come with a new flat-edge look that matches current iPhone and iPad models. Prosser notes that his sources didn’t confirm that the design changes are destined for the Series 7, but rather an upcoming Apple Watch — however, Apple generally seems to update its mobile devices every three years.

According to Prosser, along with the new flat-edged look, Apple may be experimenting with slightly smaller bezels than the Apple Watch already has, plus it may launch the device in new colors, including a mint green that matches the AirPods Max. Apart from that, the device still more or less looks like an Apple Watch, with a Digital Crown on the right side and support for the already-large ecosystem of watch bands.

Prosser’s renders aren’t actual renders from Apple. Instead, Prosser says he received images and CAD files showing off the new design and created renders based on those files in an effort to protect his sources. Generally, Prosser’s Apple leaks have been pretty accurate over the past few years, but leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt — nothing is official until it’s announced by Apple.

Unfortunately, the new leak only notes the new design of the Apple Watch — not the actual specs. Under the hood, we’re expecting an upgraded processor, and Apple has been rumored to be working on a blood pressure monitor for the Apple Watch, so it’s possible that could appear in the new device. We also expect the device to still come in two sizes, though the sizes may be slightly different from current models considering the redesign. The new device will also feature an upgraded version of WatchOS, though the new software is expected to be shown off at Apple’s WWDC on June 7.

