 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple Watch Series 9 may get a ridiculous performance boost

Nadeem Sarwar
By

Apple might be prepping a big firepower upgrade for its upcoming smartwatches, after keeping them stagnant in terms of processing power boost for the past three generations. In his PowerOn channel on Discord, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 models – and likely the next Apple Ultra, too – are “due for the updated SoC.”

To recap, Apple fitted the same chipset inside the current-gen Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra smartwatches as the Series 7 and Series 6. This was confirmed after the same processor identifier was spotted for the S8 chip as the two older generation wearables.

An Apple Watch Series 8 with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The S6, S7, and S8 are all based on the A13 Bionic that Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 series. Based on TSMC’s 7nm process, this smartwatch chip carrying the T8301 identifier was last seen promising a 20% performance boost.

Related

Notably, Gurman confirmed on Discord that the next-gen S9 chip will be “a new processor and not just a re-brand of the previous generation.” More specifically, he hinted that the S9 chip will be modeled after the A15 Bionic — which is based on the upgraded 5nm fabrication process. This is the same processor that ticks inside the entire iPhone 13 series and the non-Pro iPhone 14 models.

Related Videos

Why does a new Apple Watch chip matter?

The World Time watch face showing on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We don’t know exactly how powerful the S9 chip for the Apple Watch Series 9 is going to be, but it is definitely a sign that Apple is boosting the raw firepower for a reason. Bloomberg has previously reported that watchOS 10 is going to be a major overhaul for Apple’s smartwatches.

To start, Apple is reportedly bringing the widget system to its smartwatches with the next watchOS iteration, which is going to be detailed at its WWDC conference in June. The company is said to be imagining widgets as a “central part of the interface” and will follow the same strategy as widgets on iPhones.

At this point in time, details are thin about any hardware-side health innovations like blood glucose level monitoring, but things are looking upbeat on the services side of the ecosystem. Apple is planning Fitness upgrades that include personalized health recommendations, direct access to experts, and even emotional health support.

But with plenty of processing power at its disposal, it won’t be surprising to see the company adding more advanced capabilities via software updates down the road. Apple is rumored to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9 models in two sizes later this year, alongside the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and an updated SE model.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Apple Watch Series 9: the 6 biggest things we want to see
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was a bit of a boring release for Apple’s wearable, as it wasn’t a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 7; Apple seemed to spend more energy focusing on the Apple Watch Ultra instead. The only real upgrades for the Series 8 were the newer-generation S8 chip and a new body temperature sensor, though the use cases for that are pretty limited. But if you didn’t have a Series 7, then the Apple Watch Series 8 was still a great upgrade for those coming from older models.

We’re still a few months away from Apple revealing the next generation of Apple Watch with a Series 9 model, which is most likely coming sometime in the fall, along with the iPhone 15. But until then, here’s what I’m hoping Apple will put in the Apple Watch Series 9 when it finally comes out.
Nonintrusive blood glucose monitoring

Read more
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 may get a feature the iPad has never had
Front face of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung is working on bringing IP67 water and dust resistance to its Galaxy Tab S9 devices, a new report claims. This comes from the fairly reliable Samsung-focused tech blog SamMobile. The company is expected to launch its next-gen Tab S devices in roughly six months, having adopted an 18-month cycle since 2020.

The report notes that this would be distinct from the Active Tab series, which Samsung sells as a rugged alternative to its regular Galaxy S tablets. Samsung's previous Galaxy S tablets had not been equipped with any form of IP rating, though the company had extended it to the similarly sized Fold-series.

Read more
Why blood glucose tracking on the Apple Watch may finally happen
The back of the Apple Watch SE 2 in its protective case.

The Apple Watch is an incredible health wearable. From step tracking and sleep tracking to 24/7 heart rate monitoring and ways to take ECG and SpO2 readings, there's not much it can't do. But one of its biggest missing features has long been blood glucose monitoring. It's a feature we've heard murmurings about for years and years, and according to one new report, it may finally be happening.

Per a report from Bloomberg, Apple recently reached "major milestones" in its quest to bring blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch. The company reportedly has "hundreds of engineers" working on the "moonshot-style project" to make noninvasive blood glucose monitoring on the Apple Watch a reality. And thanks to those engineers, Apple now has a functioning proof of concept for the technology -- a huge step in eventually bringing it to the Apple Watch for everyone.
How blood glucose monitoring could work

Read more