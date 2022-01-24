Apple is expected to debut a series of new products this year. From a new iPhone SE to an upgraded MacBook Air, the company is working on making 2022 the year it releases the widest range of products in its history. It will not only launch new iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, but an iMac and Mac Pro as well.

The latest development comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his “Power On” newsletter, he writes that 2022 will see “the widest array” of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming products.

One new iPhone SE, one fewer iPhone 14

On the iPhone side, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones, including the 5G iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The new iPhone SE will feature the same 4.7-inch display and design as the 2020 model, which is the same look that dates back to the iPhone 7. While TouchID fans might like it, some might be disappointed with Apple for not updating the look of its cheapest iPhone. A redesign is expected to take place next year, with some renders showing what it could look like. However, the new iPhone SE is supposed to get a 2022 iPhone processor and cameras, so we are looking at the A15 chipset with 5G and the same camera performance as the 12MP primary sensor on the flagship iPhone. The 5G iPhone SE could be launched in March 2022.

As for the iPhone 14 lineup, there’s a lot that’s been shared ahead of the release date. Apple is likely to skip the mini variant and replace it with a 6.7-inch Max variant due to poor sales. Four iPhones are expected, an 5G iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro variants could feature a hole-punch design with two small holes – one pill-shaped for the required FaceID sensors and the other for selfie shooter. We can expect more power via a new A16 chip, and better all-around cameras with a 48MP main camera and a new periscope shooter. The iPhone 14 lineup is likely to debut around September or October 2022.

What’s up in the iPad land?

As per the report, Apple is working on a new entry-level iPad. Unfortunately, rumors point toward the same design with huge bezels, unlike the new iPad mini or the iPad Air. However, it is likely to get more power.

“The iPad Air hasn’t been updated since the end of 2020. I’d say a new version of that product also is possible,” Gurman wrote. We can expect it to get the A15 chip from the iPhone 13, which would make it line up with the iPad mini from last year. Another improvement could come in the form of an updated front-facing camera and Center Stage for video calls (a feature that is missing on the iPad Air 4).

Apple could also upgrade the iPad Pro lineup with an updated design and new chip. While the last two models were essentially new chip and camera upgrades, the upcoming iPad Pro series could be equipped with the in-house M2 processor and have support for wireless charging.

MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and more!

On the Macs front, we are likely to get an updated low-end MacBook Pro, a larger-screened iMac, a new Mac Pro, and a redesigned MacBook Air.

A new lower-end MacBook Pro is coming in 2022. It could be a new 14-inch variant with an M2 processor. We are expecting to get the same port selection as the more limited four USB-C ports on the current MacBook Pro 13. It could be launched in the second half of 2022.

Alongside a new MacBook Air, Apple is likely to introduce a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 processor. We expect it to get a notch as well. The M2 MacBook Air has been rumored for a while. It is also said to launch in the latter half of 2022.

Gurman says that Apple is readying a new Mac Pro and a larger iMac. The company also aims to bring “the M1 Pro chip to another Mac in the first half of this year. That could mean a higher-end Mac mini or iMac,” wrote Gurman. The new iMac (also referred to as the iMac Pro in some reports) will get mini-LED, ProMotion, the M1 Pro and Max chipsets, HDMI, SD card, and USB-C slots and a design similar to the 24-inch iMac.

An all-new Apple Watch variant

The usual upgrade stuff includes the Apple Watch Series 8 – everybody is expecting that. But Apple could be gearing up to introduce an all-new Apple watch variant and refresh the Watch SE.

In 2022, we could get a Rugged Apple Watch, which is likely to be aimed at sports athletes. According to Gurman, the new Apple Watch will have a “ruggedized” design that may feature a case that’s more resistant to scratches, dents, falls, and more.

Apple will also launch a Watch SE refresh. To recall, the first-generation Apple Watch SE was released in September 2020. It is still the best smartwatch to get if you are looking to get into Apple’s wearable segment for around $250.

New AirPods Pro

The second-gen AirPods Pro has been long rumored. The first-gen device was launched in 2019, and we have been expecting an upgrade since 2021. It could get rid of the stem in favor of a rounder design. The AirPods Pro 2 could pack noise-cancellation, wireless antennas, and microphones in a smaller form factor. It could also have support for lossless audio.

To sum it all up, in 2022, we are looking at new iPhones, a low-end MacBook Pro, a revamped MacBook Air, an updated iMac, the new Mac Pro, an AirPods Pro upgrade, three Apple Watches, a low-end iPad, and iPad Pros.

