Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple fixes one FaceTime bug and then another one appears

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple rolled out a fix for a serious FaceTime bug earlier this month, but it seems that the app still isn’t working as it should.

The update solved a group-call issue that let FaceTime users eavesdrop on the person that they were calling, and while that bug does indeed appear to have been successfully squashed, another problem remains.

Noting a discussion on its forum, MacRumors said some users are finding it difficult to add new people to create a group call on Apple’s video chat app because the “Add Person” button stays grayed out.

Specifically, the problem occurs when two people are chatting, and one of them tries to add a third person to the call. The way around it appears to be to begin a FaceTime call with all of the participants involved from the start, avoiding the need to add someone later on. You can do this by hitting the “+” button at the top right of the display, and then adding the people you want in the call by tapping out their names in the “To:” field at the top.

The tech giant disabled the group-call feature earlier this month while it worked on a fix for the original issue, but it seems that the February 7 update failed to restore all of the app’s functionality.

Apple Support is aware of this latest bug but is yet to say when it will be resolved, so for now you’ll have to resort to using the workaround detailed above.

Privacy issue

The original FaceTime bug, which let the caller connect the call and listen in to the audio of the recipient before he or she had accepted or rejected it, came to light at the end of January 2019.

But Apple came under fire after it was accused of failing to respond to messages from the person who discovered the bug, leaving it exposed. When news of the flaw went viral, Apple finally responded and disabled the group-call feature while it worked on a fix.

Apple said recently that as soon as its engineering team became aware of the issue, it quickly disabled the feature and set about resolving the problem.

The incident didn’t escape the attention of lawmakers, either, who described the FaceTime vulnerability as a “significant privacy violation.” In a letter sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the lawmakers demanded answers about why it took the company more than a week to acknowledge the bug and disable FaceTime’s group-call function. Apple is expected to respond to the letter this week.

Apple launched group calls for FaceTime in 2018, but the feature clearly still has some creases that need ironing out.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best web browsers for 2019
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Android
Mobile

It looks like Google may get rid of the back button in Android Q

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system -- here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Christian de Looper
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for February 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for December 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
instagram launches location stories to more users 1
Social Media

Instagram to make giving easier with a Stories donation sticker for fundraisers

Instagram is preparing to launch a donation feature within Stories that would allow users to raise cash for a range of nonprofit charities. The company confirmed it's aiming to launch the donation sticker later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vivo nex s review
Mobile

First phone specs reveal premium is the path for Vivo spinoff Iqoo

A new smartphone brand has launched. It's called Iqoo, and it's a sub-brand of Vivo, the Chinese device manufacturer owned by BBK Electronics. Excitingly, details about its first phone are slowly being released.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

The Huawei P30 will zoom into view on March 26 in Paris

The Huawei P30 Pro will be announced on March 26, 2019. It has already started to leak ahead of this date, and expectations are high that the company will improve even further on the P20 Pro's camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Snapdragon X55 5G
Mobile

Need speed? Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon X55, the world’s fastest 5G modem

Qualcomm is preparing for an even faster future: The silicon giant just unveiled a second generation 5G modem for smartphones, promising blistering download speeds as high as 7Gbps.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Sphero RVR
Mobile

Barbie’s Corvette ain’t got nothing on Sphero’s fully programmable robot car

Sphero is known for devices like the Sphero Bolt and BB-8 Star Wars toy, but now the company is back with another addition to its lineup -- the Sphero RVR. The RVR is a fully programmable robot car that can be expanding with different…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Accidentally aired Samsung ad shows Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds a day before launch

One day before the launch event that is widely expected to contain both the new Galaxy S10 smartphone and the Galaxy Buds fully wireless earbuds, an accidentally aired Samsung TV ad from Norway confirms both products.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

The name of Samsung's folding phone may have been revealed a day early

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy Fold, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Mobile

The Razer Phone 2 is getting Android 9.0 Pie starting this month

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple brings back the iPhone SE with a $100 clearance discount included

Apple is offering the iPhone SE on their online clearance store once again. With discounts of $100, you can get a brand new unlocked iPhone SE for as little as $249. This offer is only available while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen