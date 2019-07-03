Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple secretly adds AR-powered FaceTime eye correction in iOS 13

Mark Jansen
By
apple patent retrial virtnetx facetime

While we knew iOS 13 was going to contain a lot of useful additions outside of the headline features like Dark Mode, we didn’t expect Apple to add AR-powered eye correction to FaceTime video calls. But that seems to be exactly what it’s done in the most recent update for the iOS 13 public beta.

According to app designer Mike Rundle (and signal-boosted by the surprised folks on Reddit’s Apple subreddit), the iOS 13 public beta now includes an option for “FaceTime Attention Correction.” According to the feature’s tooltip, turning this on will increase the accuracy of your eye contact with the camera during FaceTime video calls. What does that mean? AR black magic trickery, basically.

It all comes down to a minor, but irritating flaw that FaceTime — and admittedly, all other video-calling apps — suffers from. If you’re looking at your screen to look at the person you’re talking to, then you’re not looking at the camera. If you’re not looking at the camera, then it doesn’t seem as if you’re looking at the person you’re calling — which leads to a weird disconnect where everyone in the call seems to be not looking directly at anyone else.

Apple’s new setting changes that, making subtle alterations to your video stream to make it seem as if you’re actually looking directly at the person on the other end of the call. People were quick to try it out, and noticed immediately that the setting is actually fairly effective.

So how does it work? It’s a combination of Apple’s ARKit augmented reality software and the TrueDepth cameras built into the latest iPhones. FaceTime uses the TrueDepth camera to grab a depth map of your face — much like FaceID — and then runs the data through ARKit, creating a slightly altered version of your eyes and nose with a new focus. Thanks to the processing power of the most recent iPhones, this can happen in real time, making the process seamless. In a video, Dave Shukin shows how it’s done.

As ever, there’s a catch to this amazing new feature. It’s only available to the most recent batch of iPhones — so only iPhone XS and XS Max owners are currently able to experience it. Despite being loaded with the same hardware, the iPhone X misses out. But with Apple being Apple, don’t be surprised if this rolls out for iPhone X in the full release of iOS 13, or comes to it shortly afterward. At this moment, it’s also unknown whether this feature will also come to MacOS and iPadOS — but we’d be surprised if it didn’t.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Up Next

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you
huawei p30 pro review sample 9
Mobile

Despite a tumultuous time, Huawei execs say everything is well at company

Huawei, a company that is weathering a ban on buying critical U.S-made components and services, said that despite all this, it’s business as usual and nothing has changed in terms of its brand, strategy, or device portfolio.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

The 2019 iPhone XI: Here's everything we know about Apple's new phone range

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LG V50 ThinQ 5G review
Product Review

LG's V50 ThinQ stuffs cutting-edge 5G into last year's phone

The first wave of 5G phones are here, and from LG it’s the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, a follow up to last year’s LG V40 ThinQ. It’s a great phone in almost every area, but it’s not very exciting.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Police surveillance of U.S. citizens' cell phone data has skyrocketed
News

Chinese border guards are installing a spyware app on tourists’ phones

Border police in Xinjiang, China have begun to install surveillance apps on the phones of travelers that extract emails, texts, contact information, and more. The Chinese-designed app searches phones for content that the country's…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22 1500x1000
Mobile

Boost your company's productivity with the best tablets for small businesses

Tablets and convertible laptops are increasingly popular with small companies. The ability to carry a lightweight tablet to and from the office and hook it up to a keyboard or even a monitor, gives entrepreneurs the flexibility they seek.
Posted By Jackie Dove
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apples arkit to bring augmented reality the masses apple car
Mobile

Apple awarded series of new patents related to smart fabrics and AR

Apple has been awarded a number of patents related to augmented reality and smart fabrics, including a patent for a systemwide user interface tailored for using AR on the iPhone, which could make for a more seamless experience.
Posted By Christian de Looper
uber restaurant guide
Mobile

Uber Eats Dine-in option targets folks who want to eat at the restaurant

If you thought Uber Eats was all about meal delivery, think again. The company is currently testing a Dine-in option that lets you order your meal via the app and then eat it at the restaurant.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
glastonbury festival ee data stats news
Mobile

Glastonbury festivalgoers use enough mobile data to take 51 billion selfies

The amount of mobile data used at the Glastonbury music festival was more than 103 terabytes, or equivalent to that needed to post 51.5 billion pictures to Instagram. That is a lot of sweaty selfies.
Posted By Andy Boxall
qualcomm snapdragon 5g devices mwc 2019 samsung galaxy s10 no watermark
Mobile

Vodafone becomes latest U.K. network to activate its 5G signal

5G will launch on all major networks in the U.K. during 2019. Here are all the details from Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three UK to help you get onboard with the right carrier, and choose the right phone.
Posted By Andy Boxall