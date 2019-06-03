Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple’s iPadOS brings better multitasking and Files app to the iPad

Christian de Looper
By

At WWDC 2019 in June, Apple announced iPadOS, which is a new operating system specifically for the iPad. The new iPadOS is aimed at offering much of the simplicity and ease of use of iOS, while also making for a more productive and powerful experience.

iPadOS will be available for consumers in the fall, however a developer beta is now available and a public beta will be available in July.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPadOS.

New Home Screen

The changes to the iPadOS are pretty far-reaching — and they start with the Home Screen. It will now offer a ton more information, thanks to the fact that widgets can be pinned directly to the iPad’s Home Screen. That means that you can get access to things like news headlines, weather information, calendar events, and more, straight from the iPad Home Screen.

Windowed apps

ipados news ipad os multi window

That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Perhaps the most exciting features for many users come in the form of productivity updates. For starters, the iPad now supports multi-window apps. In other words, you can now have multiple windows of a single app open. For example, you might want to have two Safari windows side by side, which will be handy for productivity.

There are other new productivity features too. Notable are the new copy, paste, undo, and redo gestures. On the iPad, you can now pinch with three fingers to copy, and spread with three fingers to paste. You can also swipe left or right with three fingers to undo or redo.

An improved Files app

ipados news ipad os files app

The Files app is getting a whole lot more helpful. The app now supports a new column view, which allows you to get a better look at folder hierarchy. The Files app also now (finally) supports USB drives, meaning that you can import files directly onto your iPad. Not only that, but iCloud Drive, which is accessed through the Files app, now supports folder sharing, allowing you to share entire folders of files with friends and family.

Safari

Safari is getting a few changes on the iPad too. Notably, Safari will now automatically request desktop websites, which ensures that you don’t have to deal with mobile websites when you’re using the iPad. In particular, that’s perfect for using web apps like Google Docs or WordPress. Not only that, but Safari on the iPad has also gotten a download manager.

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is used by many artists and graphic designers on the iPad, and the experience of using it on the iPad is about to get a little better. To date, using the Apple Pencil with the iPad has resulted in an already-low 20 milliseconds, but Apple has managed to bring that latency down to 9ms — which should make for smoother and more natural drawing and writing. The Apple Pencil can also now be used to mark up entire web pages, and a new, redesigned tool palette has also been released.

Updated on June 3, 2019: Apple has announced iPadOS.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2019
Up Next

Apple Arcade to support both Xbox One and PS4 controllers
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Deals

Amazon deal drops prices on Apple iPad Pro tablets by up to $150

The 2018 iPad Pro is more than just Apple’s greatest tablet, it’s also arguably the best tablet ever made. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing one, now’s the time: Both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros just got a nice discount on…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Mobile

Take your productivity to the next level with these iPad Pro apps

Apple’s tablet range for the workplace may be the perfect hardware, but you still need some decent software in order to make the most of it. These are the best productivity apps for working on the iPad Pro.
Posted By Simon Hill
logitech crayon stylus for ipad deal retail pdp 1
Deals

Go stylish with your stylus with the Logitech Crayon for iPad, now $50 on Amazon

The Logitech Crayon arose from a collaborative effort with Apple to create an affordable alternative to its Pencil stylus. The Crayon took off among iPad users of all ages, and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest price ever of just…
Posted By William Hank
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review
Mobile

Notch no more: The era of the in-display smartphone selfie camera has arrived

Oppo and Xiaomi have both demonstrated exciting new technology that places the selfie camera on a smartphone behind the screen, and not inside a notch or pop-up module. See the new tech operating here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference behind today and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how.
Posted By Mark Jansen
watchos 6 news
Apple

The App Store will come to the Apple Watch with WatchOS 6

Apple has announced WatchOS 6, which is aimed at bringing a ton of new features to the Apple Watch. For example, WatchOS 6 brings a dedicated App Store to the wearable, allowing users to install dedicated Apple Watch apps.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
wwdc 2018 news apple
Mobile

WWDC 2019: From iOS 13 to a new Mac Pro, here’s what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference is the best place to see Apple's latest software and announcements, and it's coming today. But what can you actually expect to see? Here's what we expect at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Nokia has just updated the budget Nokia 3 to Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
dragon quest walk ar mobile game pokemon go dragonquest announcement feat
Gaming

Dragon Quest Walk is a new location-based mobile AR game similar to Pokémon Go

Square Enix is making a play to tap into the massive success of Pokémon Go. Dragon Quest is a beloved Japanese franchise much like Pokémon and Dragon Quest Walk is the new location-based mobile AR game coming to Japan in 2019.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Computing

Apple’s new sign-in feature brings a secure way to log in to your iOS 13 apps

Apple is appealing to security-conscious users by making it easy for users to sign in to their favorite apps with their Apple ID. Unlike similar solutions, Apple's sign-in button comes with added security and privacy features.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
wwdc 2017 focus bg
Apple

WWDC 2019 Complete Coverage

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is a key tech event each year, and for Apple fans, it will be one of the two best times of 2019 (along with "new iPhone day," of course). For the last few years, Apple has debuted much of its…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu