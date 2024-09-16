 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s big iOS 18 update is now available for your iPhone

By
Siri being shown on an iPhone 15 Pro on iOS 18.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

The wait is finally over — iOS 18 is here. If you have a compatible iPhone (and the list is expansive), make sure to grab it now by simply going to Settings > General > Software Update. If you don’t see it just yet, keep checking as it continues to roll out for everyone.

iOS 18 is a big update for the iPhone, as it finally catches Apple up to competitors with Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered tools. However, due to processing power, Apple Intelligence features require at least an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. All iPhone 16 devices, which will launch on Friday, will have access to Apple Intelligence. However, Apple has said that Apple Intelligence isn’t officially launching until iOS 18.1, which will be released in October.

Recommended Videos

While that’s a bit of a bummer, there are many other exciting features in iOS 18 you’ll want to check out.

An iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 18, showing its home screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The biggest change is home screen customization. Now, users can place their app icons and widgets anywhere on the home screen grid, even if there are spaces between icons or widgets. It’s similar to Android, and opens up a world of new home screen layouts. Apple also added a new dark theme for app icons and widgets, which activates when Dark Mode is turned on. A new theming tool lets you change the app icon colors to a single hue that can complement your wallpaper.

Control Center got an extensive overhaul, too, with a new look and the ability to have multiple pages of controls. You can also rearrange the controls as you see fit, and now third-party developers can add controls for their apps that you can add to Control Center. Users can now change the lock screen shortcuts to other apps besides the flashlight and camera, including third-party apps.

Messages will finally be able to send RCS messages to Android phones, which means no more pixelated photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, and more. Apple also added the ability to schedule messages for later, making it easier to text your friends without disturbing them.

There are a lot of other features in iOS 18, such as a new Passwords app, redesigned Photos and Mail apps, Apple Wallet is getting Tap to Cash and reward system support, and more.

iOS 18 is available now for your iPhone XR and later.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Does the Apple iPhone 16 have an SD card slot?
iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, which offer notable new features. For example, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in new colors, are powered by the all-new A18 chip, boast updated cameras, and include new Action and Camera Capture buttons. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also feature the Capture button, but they also offer larger displays, improved camera capabilities, an A18 Pro chipset, and more.

Of course, Apple Intelligence is at the heart of all four iPhone 16 models. This software product, first announced by Apple earlier this year, will bring many new AI features to the handsets in the coming weeks and months.

Read more
iPhone 16 preorders are live, and I just did something ridiculous
An official photo of someone holding the iPhone 16.

This morning, at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET, Apple officially opened preorders for the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. When I went to bed last night, I had successfully not set up a preorder ahead of time and fell asleep proud of myself for not having bought the shiny new iPhone.

However, 20 minutes after preorders went live today, I caved. But I didn't get the highest-end iPhone 16 Pro Max or the smaller, but equally capable iPhone 16 Pro. I didn't even get the iPhone 16 Plus for its bigger screen and (likely) excellent battery life. Instead, I preordered a base model iPhone 16 for the most ridiculous reasons.
Why I preordered the iPhone 16

Read more
The iPhone 16 is official. These are the biggest changes and new features
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.

Apple's biggest event of the year has come, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have landed. As expected, these represent the best that Apple offers non-Pro users, but unlike last year, many features help the iPhone 16 stand out and bridge the gap between these two devices and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus? Do you still need a Pro-phone to get the Pro experience? How do this year's models stack up? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: price and release

Read more