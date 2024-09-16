Apple’s big iOS 18 update is now available for your iPhone

The wait is finally over — iOS 18 is here. If you have a compatible iPhone (and the list is expansive), make sure to grab it now by simply going to Settings > General > Software Update. If you don’t see it just yet, keep checking as it continues to roll out for everyone.

iOS 18 is a big update for the iPhone, as it finally catches Apple up to competitors with Apple Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered tools. However, due to processing power, Apple Intelligence features require at least an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. All iPhone 16 devices, which will launch on Friday, will have access to Apple Intelligence. However, Apple has said that Apple Intelligence isn’t officially launching until iOS 18.1, which will be released in October.

While that’s a bit of a bummer, there are many other exciting features in iOS 18 you’ll want to check out.

The biggest change is home screen customization. Now, users can place their app icons and widgets anywhere on the home screen grid, even if there are spaces between icons or widgets. It’s similar to Android, and opens up a world of new home screen layouts. Apple also added a new dark theme for app icons and widgets, which activates when Dark Mode is turned on. A new theming tool lets you change the app icon colors to a single hue that can complement your wallpaper.

Control Center got an extensive overhaul, too, with a new look and the ability to have multiple pages of controls. You can also rearrange the controls as you see fit, and now third-party developers can add controls for their apps that you can add to Control Center. Users can now change the lock screen shortcuts to other apps besides the flashlight and camera, including third-party apps.

Messages will finally be able to send RCS messages to Android phones, which means no more pixelated photos and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, and more. Apple also added the ability to schedule messages for later, making it easier to text your friends without disturbing them.

There are a lot of other features in iOS 18, such as a new Passwords app, redesigned Photos and Mail apps, Apple Wallet is getting Tap to Cash and reward system support, and more.

iOS 18 is available now for your iPhone XR and later.