Apple WWDC has seen the reveal of a new Apple desktop: the customizable Mac Pro

The Mac Pro 2019

Apple had reintroduced the Mac Pro line with a brand new redesign. The old circular design is gone, replaced by a more traditional desktop tower style — but with a distinctive front and back plate. Expect it to be called the “cheese grater”, but Apple claims it maximises air flow.

It’s equipped with the latest 28-core Intel Xeon processor, 1.5TB of storage, and a 1.5KW power supply. It’s so powerful that when fully loaded, it’ll be able to process three raw 8K streams at the same time.

But the biggest change is the fact that the new Mac Pro is modular and customizable. The sides slide up for access, and it comes with eight PCI slots so users can customize their Mac Pros as they see fit, including support for the Radeon Pro Vega II. You might worry it’ll melt with all that power — but Apple has equipped the Mac Pro with a new cooling system that’s effective, but also quiet.

iPadOS

Apple recognizes that the iPad has grown into something beyond what iOS can offer — so it’s created an offshoot OS just for it, called iPadOS. The home screen is much tighter, and you can easily add widgets straight onto your home screen. Jumping between apps has been prioritized, and jumping between and seeing open apps is easier than ever before.

Split-screen mode is here too. iPadOS allows you to put two apps side-by-side, making it easier to work between two apps. Best of all, you can even put two instances of the same app side-by-side, so you can have two Microsoft Word or Notes documents next to each other for easy referral. The Files app now has a lot more functionality, shows metadata, and can be organized into columns. It even works with thumb drives.

Hate getting mobile sites on your iPad? So does Apple apparently, because it’s changing Safari to request desktop-level webpages. The changes don’t stop there either — Safari for iPad is also getting keyboard shortcuts, and a download manager. iPadOS will also support custom fonts, will have revamped gestures to select texts, paste text, and undo the last action, and also has the ability to move the keyboard or Apple Pencil tools bar — so you can move it for one-handed use.

Siri, AirPods, HomePod, and CarPlay

Apple sped through a bunch of announcements for all three of these.

Siri will now announce messages while you’re wearing your AirPods, so you don’t need to check your iPhone to see what the notification is. You’ll also be able to share music between AirPods, so you can show your music taste off to friends.

HomePod is getting some awesome new features too, including Hand Off. Simply move your iPhone near your HomePod and it’ll take any playing music or audiobooks and play it. HomePod also has the ability to recognise multiple users too. Siri is being loaded into CarPlay too, and with a new interface, you’ll be able to simply use Siri in your car.

Prepare for Siri upgrades too. Siri’s voice will now be entirely generated by a Neural TTP (text-to-speech) program. Rather than using various clips knitted together, Siri will now generate a voice completely from scratch, making it sound a lot more natural. Siri Shortcuts will also be accessible directly from your iOS apps.

iOS 13

As expected, iOS 13 is here. Apple has gone through the OS with a fine tooth comb, tuning up performance. Face ID, for instance, is 30% faster than before. App file sizes are now 50% smaller than before, while updates are now 60% smaller. This has a knock-on effect for speed of course — and Apple is claiming apps now launch twice as fast as before.

But the biggest news was always going to be Dark mode, which is making its iOS debut. In a live demonstration of the mode, we were shown how the darker theme is applied system-wide, with the darker tones being applied to everything from widgets to apps. For anyone who tapping away on their keyboard, Apple has also introduced the ability to swipe across your keyboard to type, finally catching up to Android.

App updates

Many apps have been updated, but Reminders has been completely overhauled, and can now remind you at specific dates and times, tag people, and add subtasks to existing tasks. Maps has had some serious upgrades too, and users will notice the in-app maps are now far more detailed than before. You’ll also be able to favorite locations for easy access, and even hare lists of favorites with friends. Look Around mode basically brings Google Map’s zoomed in 3D maps to t he iPhone, and Apple made a lot of the app’s smoothness in particular.

Permissions are seeing an overhaul too. For the first time, you’ll now be able to grant an app permissions “just once” — so it’ll have to ask you every time it wants access to your location. Apple is also closing various permissions loopholes, and are tracking what these permissions are used for on your device. You’ll also be able to avoid being tracked by various social media sign-ins, with the new Sign In with Apple functionality that allows you to use your Apple account to sign in. You can even ask Apple to hide your email address if it’s needed — keeping you in the loop, but still anonymous and safe.

iMessages is getting some new fun features, including the ability to set a Memeoji as your profile picture. These Memeojis and your chosen name will be shared with whomever you contact, so they’ll always know who they’re talking to — and you’re totally in charge of who sees what. Memeoji is getting more functionality too, including the personal Memeoji sticker packs, which are automatically created from your Memeoji.

Memeojis will also be available for any device with an A9 chip or later — so that’s iPhones from the iPhone 6S and newer.

Camera updates

There’s a new Portrait lighting mode that helps to smooth your skin for those easy beauty tweaks, and there’s a whole new suite of post-processing editing tools. Best of all, these are even coming to video, which means you’ll finally be able to rotate videos.

The iOS Photos app is getting more organized too, and it will now use machine-learning to sort and order your collection, making it much easier to find the photos you want. Pinch-zoom allows you to find specific areas easy, and it’s super-smooth. That organization allows you to see your photos by month, and even by specific days. If you specify a date, you’ll be able to see albums from that date on every year.

HomeKit

Privacy is clearly a huge drive for Apple, as it’s locking down video footage taken through your HomeKit. Video taken through security cameras on HomeKit will be encrypted before it’s sent to the iCloud — where it can’t even be accessed by Apple. Apple has also announced HomeKit-enabled routers to get those same security benefits.

WatchOS 6

Apple loves how the Apple Watch is becoming an integral part of many people’s lives, and they’re enhancing the things you love in the next version of WatchOS. There are a bunch of new watchfaces coming, some with customizable elements, and there will even be Pride-themed watchfaces to match the Pride watchbands. WatchOS 6 will also now come with taptic alerts on the hour.

It’s getting some new apps too, including Audiobooks, Calculator, and Voice Memos. Apple’s going even further too, and it’s introducing apps that work independently on the watch — so there’s no need to install a companion app on your iPhone. But of course, that means you need somewhere to find those apps — which is why the App Store is coming to WatchOS 6. This will have the full App Store experience, including installing of apps directly on your Apple Watch.

WatchOS 6 will also boost the fitness elements of your Apple Watch, and will include some new metrics and improvements to the overall app. Activity Trends is a new metric that highlights your fitness and exercise across time, and simply shows how your movement trends are doing over time. If you’re doing better than normal, it’ll be an upwards arrow. If you’re not moving as much as in the past, it’ll show a downwards arrow and recommend some exercises to get you back up to snuff.

But fitness is only a single part of your overall health. In WatchOS 6, the Apple Watch will also come with the Noise app — which will use your microphone to test the surrounding sound and tell you if it’s loud enough to damage your hearing. It’s fully private, only samples from time-to-time and doesn’t store any data. Finally, Cycle Tracking allows women to track their menstruation cycle, showing trends over time and allowing you to see when you’re due, or most fertile. Cycle Tracking isn’t just locked to the Apple Watch — it’ll also be available on the iPhone’s Health app.

tvOS 13

Apple is working to make tvOS even better, and has completely redesigned the tvOS menu, giving you immediate previews of the biggest and best movies and TV programmes.

tvOS also gets multi-user support, so everyone in the house can get their own recommendations list. tvOS now also works with Apple Music, displaying lyrics in real-time. And thanks to the multi-user support, there’s individual recommendations for everyone. The Apple Arcade will also get support for using Xbox One S and PS4 controllers.

For All Mankind

Apple is offering an Apple TV+ exclusive called For All Mankind. Set in an alternate reality where the Soviet Union won the race to the moon, the program explores an expanded space race, where — rather than giving up — the U.S. pushes the space race even further, racing to be the first country to land manned missions on Mars and even further beyond.