Apple’s iOS 13 could feature a revamped Files app and better multi-tasking

Share

iOS 12 may not be out yet, but that isn’t stopping Apple from beginning work on its 2019 operating system, likely to be called iOS 13. We’ve already started hearing some rumors about the new operating system — including some of the awesome new features that it’ll have on offer.

According to a Tweet from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the 2019 operating system will bring a number of helpful new features to the iPad version of iOS 13. These include the likes of side-by-side split view — which you can currently find on MacOS — as well as a revamped Files app. There are even improvements to how the Apple Pencil works.

The news makes some sense. Gurman previously reported that Apple was holding off on some new features in iOS 12 so that it could focus on operating system stability, and pushing those features to iOS 13, which is currently code-named Yukon. These could be some of the features that Gurman was referring to.

Somewhat. iOS 13 “Yukon” will have a big iPad-focused feature upgrade as well, including an updated Files app. some other things in the works are tabs in apps like in MacOS, same app side by side, Apple Pencil stuff. The home screen redesign is iPad focused. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 4, 2018

It’s possible that there’s another feature that Apple could introduce in iOS 13 — cross-platform apps. Apple has been rumored to be working on introducing a way for iOS and Mac apps to work on other devices for some time now, and latest rumors suggest that the feature has been pushed a little later than expected.

It also makes sense that Apple would want to revamp the Files app. The company introduced the Files app in iOS 11, and it makes sense to update it two versions later.

iOS 12 is set to be a pretty significant update even without the major features being pushed to iOS 13. The new operating system will reportedly feature things like new Anomoji, FaceTime support for Animoji, new parental controls, a Digital Health tool that will help parents monitor how much their kids are using their devices, and so on.

iOS 12 will be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference on June 4, alongside updates to its other operating systems — including macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5. Of course, iOS 12 won’t be available to consumers until later in the year, when it’s pushed alongside Apple’s new range of iPhones.

We’ll update this story as we hear more about iOS 13.