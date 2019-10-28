After a few weeks of beta testing, Apple has finally released iOS 13.2 to the public, bringing with it a range of anticipated features, including the long-teased Deep Fusion camera tech.

The update is available to all iPhone users with an iPhone 6S or newer, and also comes with a few bug fixes and other features that should make the iOS 13 experience a little less frustrating. You can download the new iOS 13.2 in the Settings app.

The most notable new feature is Deep Fusion, which is a new image processing tech that’s aimed at medium-light photos, and works in the background to bring improved detail to photos taking on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The feature was touted on stage at the iPhone 11 Pro unveiling for its ability to improve texture and noise reduction. The effects of the tech may be subtle, but they’re certainly present.

iOS 13.2 also brings in a host of new emoji. These new emoji were previewed by Apple over the summer, and are aimed at being more inclusive. To that end, there is a range of emoji of people in wheelchairs, new skin tones for existing emoji, and more.

There are new privacy settings for Siri in iOS 13.2 too. With these new settings, you can control whether Apple uses your Siri interactions to improve Siri. When you first update to the new versions of iOS, you’ll be able to opt in or out of sharing your Siri interactions with Apple.

When iOS 13 was first launched, Apple also announced the new Announce Messages feature. That feature has now finally been added to iOS, and allows Siri to read messages back to you when you’re using AirPods or another pair of headphones with the Apple H1 chip.

The last major feature is the addition of support for the new AirPods Pro, which were just announced. Notably, in iOS 13.2 you’ll be able to control the noise cancellation modes for the AirPods, along with settings for Transparency, which allows you to control how much outside noise is let in.

Apart from those features, iOS 13.2 also brings support for HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit-enabled routers, and, as mentioned, fixes for a range of bugs.

