Digital Trends
Photography

iOS 13’s redesigned Photos app boasts a much-improved editing interface

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 5
ios 13 photos presentation wwdc19 1
ios 13 photos presentation wwdc19 2
ios 13 photos presentation wwdc19 3
ios 13 photos presentation wwdc19 4
ios 13 photos presentation wwdc19 5

Apple took the wraps off of its latest version of iOS at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 3 (read our full coverage). The new iOS 13 will bring sweeping changes to how photographs and videos are organized in the native Photos app, with a focus on cutting through the clutter. The editing interface has also been completely redesigned, and editing controls will now work for videos as well. The Portrait Lighting effect has also seen minor enhancements.

Anyone who uses their iPhone’s camera for more than just taking pretty pictures — from capturing receipts to digitizing documents — knows how quickly your photo library can fill up with junk. Apple is introducing a solution to this problem in iOS 13, which uses machine learning to intelligently hide this clutter, as well as duplicate images, leaving a streamlined view of just the images you want to see most.

You’ll see the effect of this in the new Photos tab. In addition to cutting out the clutter, photos and videos are now arranged in a more creative grid that allows for thumbnails to be displayed at different sizes. This emphasizes your best photos by displaying them at full-width. Videos will also be easier to see thanks to autoplaying thumbnails in grid view.

ios 13 redesigned photos app features

While iOS 12 had somewhat powerful photo-editing features built-in, the presentation of those features left much to be desired. The new iOS rearranges the controls to put them even closer to your fingertips, with things like exposure, contrast, saturation, and white balance shown simultaneously at the bottom of the screen.

Those same adjustments are coming to video. The built-in video-editing capabilities of iOS were previously limited to trimming the length of the video, but in iOS 13, you will be finally be able to adjust exposure, color, sharpness, and much more, just like they can with a photo. You’ll also be able to straighten crooked video and, importantly, rotate a video if, say, a horizontal video is improperly displaying in vertical orientation.

Apple also showed off a new feature for its Portrait Lighting mode, which uses depth mapping to add simulated studio lighting effects. In iOS 13, you can now change the distance of the virtual light, which will realistically effect how it falls on your subject’s face. The effect was subtle when demonstrated on stage, but we prefer that to it being over the top.

The new iOS 13 is currently in developer preview. A public beta will arrive later this month, with the full release coming in fall 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
promo code saves 40 off ring light with stand and phone holder esddi 14inch outer adjustable color temperature 3200k 5600k 5
Photography

This promo code will save you $40 off a Ring Light with stand and phone holder

If you were going to buy one light for still photography, videos, and selfies, a ring light is a wise choice, especially with a great deal. ESDDI's 14-inch Ring Light has a promo code that makes buying this versatile light an easy decision.
Posted By Bruce Brown
360-degree-camera-app
Mobile

Capture the world around you with these easy-to-use 360-degree smartphone apps

A 360-degree photo lets you observe a scene in any direction from a single point of view and smartphone apps make it incredibly easy to create them. We show you the best 360-degree camera apps for iOS and Android to accomplish this task.
Posted By Jackie Dove
How to make a watermark
Photography

Here's how to make a watermark on any computer or smartphone

People copy images from the web every day. If you want to protect your photography from the prying hands of content thieves, consider adding a watermark. Here's how to make a watermark to keep your work from being shared without credit.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
photo portfolio services photographer
Photography

A.I. cameras of the future could help prevent fake photos — at a cost

Artificial intelligence can only spot fake photos less than half the time, but adding A.I. into the camera could raise that accuracy to 90%. Researchers recently developed a way to add fake-spotting tools to a camera.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Photography

Shoot like a Rebel (or a pro) with the best Canon cameras for 2019

Still the number one brand in cameras, Canon makes a wide variety of choices from compacts to DSLRs. Here are the best Canon cameras on the market, from the high-end EOS 5D Mark IV to budget-friendly choices like the EOS Rebel T7i.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Olympus Tough TG-5 Review
Photography

The best cameras for kids for 2019 are easy to use and can take some abuse

Is it time to invest in a kids' camera? The best cameras for kids mix durability, simplicity, and fun features to get kids hooked on photography. Here are some of the best cameras for children, from toddlers up through pre-teens.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Product Review

Meet Z6, the breakout star in Nikon's new mirrorless lineup

The Nikon Z 6 is the sibling to the new mirrorless Z 7 -- but for some photographers, the cheaper Z 6 may be the better option. Read where the $2,000 camera beats the $3,400 one (and where it doesn’t) in our Nikon Z 6 review.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canon eos rebel s3 review sl3 feat
Product Review

Canon’s EOS Rebel SL3 is a steam engine in an electric age

Canon's latest beginner DSLR is fun and easy-to-use, but in merely copying the EOS M50, it doesn't make a strong case for why you shouldn't pick up a mirrorless camera instead.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic lecia 10 25 f17 news leica dg 25mm announced
Photography

In the zoom-versus-speed debate, Panasonic’s 10-25mm f/1.7 gives you both

The Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm f/1.7 is designed with both still photographers and video shooters in mind, and is the first standard-zoom lens to feature a constant f/1.7 aperture. But don't expect this fast zoom to come cheap.
Posted By Daven Mathies
panasonic s1h first full frame 6k camera news lumix featured
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1H is the first full-frame camera that can shoot 6K video

Panasonic unveiled the S1H, its third S series full-frame camera, at Cine Gear Expo 2019. The video-focused mirrorless camera can shoot 6K/24p video or 10-bit 4K/60p and carries numerous other features for professional video shooters.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras have quickly become the preferred interchangeable lens camera for many photographers, both beginners and professionals. Today's models offer great performance and loads of features -- here are our favorites.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sony A7 III
Photography

From DSLRs to mirrorless, these are the best cameras you can buy right now

From entry-level models to full-frame flagships, many cameras take great photos and video. The best digital cameras, however, push the industry forward with innovative sensors and improved usability, among other things. Here are our…
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill