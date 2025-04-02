Bad news: the Samsung G Fold might not release globally

The long-rumored Samsung tri-fold phone, sometimes dubbed the Samsung G Fold, is highly anticipated. It would mark one of the first true competitors to the Huawei Mate XT, and it’s rumored to release sometime in July. Unfortunately, a new find suggests it might only be available in China and Korea.

Smartprix found two model numbers listed in the GSMA database. Each number and letter used in the model number denotes something different, and the first number — SM-F968N — suggests it’s a Korean listing. The “N” is used to mark Korean-focused products. The second model number is SM-F9680, where the 0 is used for the Chinese market. The story also notes that both are listed with the official number Q7M, which lines up with an internal number used for the tri-fold several weeks ago.

No other model numbers have been found so far. That suggests that Samsung doesn’t plan to release the Samsung G Fold outside of those two countries, at least initially. It’s possible the device will make its way to a global audience later in the year, but for now, the best we can do is guess. The ongoing trade war between the United States and multiple other markets has created no small amount of uncertainty, and it has been suggested Samsung is taking a more cautious approach in its release plans.

However, that wouldn’t account for a lack of listings for European and Australian markets. Considering that Samsung teased its multi-fold device at its January Galaxy Unpacked event, a decision to hold a significantly more limited release seems like an odd choice.

The exact specs for the Samsung G Fold are still unknown, but leaks suggest the company only plans to produce around 200,000 devices. It’s also said to have a 200MP main camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens, all paired with a 10MP front camera. We also expect it to have a price somewhere north of $2,000.