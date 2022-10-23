 Skip to main content
The best Apple iPad (2022) cases and covers

Mark Jansen
By

Apple has mixed up its iPad range with the introduction of the new iPad. No longer is the humble iPad the sole hold-out for an aged design and a Lightning port — now, the new iPad has a USB-C port and a design that's reminiscent of the iPad Air. It's a modern-looking device that's fit for almost anywhere, from your home sofa, to your business desk.

But those new looks mean old iPad cases no longer fit the new iPad, breaking a years-long tradition. That means it's finally time to shop for a new iPad case. Why do you need a case? A case is a good purchase for a variety of reasons. A good case can protect your device from scratches and bumps, but the very best also add extra utility, like kickstands, hand straps, and even storage spaces. Here are some of the best iPad 2022 cases you can buy right now.

The Spigen iPad 2022 case in a variety of positions.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

Pros
  • Clear back
  • Good protection
  • Horizontal stand
Cons
  • Expensive

Spigen is one of the biggest names in tablet cases, and the Ultra Hybrid is a great — if expensive — example of why that is. It's a tough case that should be able to deal with most daily hazards, thanks to its strong, clear polycarbonate back that allows your design to shine through, as well as Spigen's Air Cushion technology that guards against drops and bumps. The front cover keeps your screen safe while it's in a bag or on a desk, and it folds behind the device when not needed, or into a horizontal stand for working or watching media. Yes, it's expensive, but so is a new tablet or a replacment screen, so it's often worth the investment.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for the iPad 2022
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
The back of the UAG Metropolis case for the iPad 2022.

UAG Metropolis Case with Hand Strap

Pros
  • Hand strap
  • Very tough and protective
  • Apple Pencil holder
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Lacks a stand

UAG's style may be divisive, but its results certainly aren't. UAG's Metropolis case is a great choice if you're going to be holding your iPad a lot. Not only does it have UAG's excellent protective qualities, including meeting military standards for drop tests and an impact-resistant core, but the Metropolis case also comes with a freely rotating hand strap, so you can make sure your tablet is going nowhere. If it does slip, you can rest assured that UAG's excellent construction will weather the blow. Unfortunately, there's no stand option here, which is disappointing at this price, but it's still a great case.

UAG Metropolis Case with Hand Strap for the iPad 2022
UAG Metropolis Case with Hand Strap
best apple ipad 2022 cases otterbox

Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case

Pros
  • Extremely strong
  • Antimicrobial coating
  • Horizontal stand
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Bulky

It's big, it's no-nonsense, and it's sure to protect your iPad from damage. Otterbox's Defender Series Pro case is a serious case for serious people. The style is fairly bland, but the protection is anything but, with a strong polycarbonate shell, and a soft rubber slipcover giving you maximum protection against a wide range of damage. It's rated up to two times the military standard for drop tests, and it has dust covers for your ports, a raised edge to protect the screen and camera lenses, and a horizontal stand that doubles as a screen shield. It's an incredible all-in-one option, but it has a price to match, and it adds a lot of extra bulk to your device.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case for the iPad 2022
Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case
The Speck case for the iPad 2022.

Speck Balance Folio Case

Pros
  • Slim and stylish
  • Stand and cover
  • Apple Pencil stowing slot
Cons
  • Not as protective as other options

The new iPad is colorful, and so is this Speck case to go with it. The Balance Folio is a great-looking case that also protects pretty well. It has a hard outer shell that pairs with a soft inner lining and offers drop protection of up to four feet. The protective cover also has a camera shield that snaps into place with magnets and retracts when you need to take a photo. The cover also folds back into a horizontal stand, and puts your screen to sleep when covering the display, saving battery life. Sure, it's not as protective as some other options, but it's a great case nonetheless.

Balance Folio 10.9-inch iPad Case for the iPad 2022
Speck Balance Folio Case
Torro's leather case for the iPad 2022.

Torro Frameless Magnetic Leather Case

Pros
  • Sumptuous genuine leather
  • Horizontal stand
  • Amazing style
Cons
  • Expensive

Time for some real style. The iPad may not be the most expensive tablet in Apple's roster, but that doesn't mean it can't revel in some real luxury. Torro's leather case uses magnets to attach to your iPad, so it's completely caseless, perfect if you don't want to hide your iPad away completely. It's surrounded by handmade, genuine cowhide leather, and that makes it ultra-slim and very lightweight. Alright, so it's expensive, and the protection is a little lacking compared to rugged cases, but there's no doubt this is a gorgeous case that's right at home on your sofa or in the office.

Torro Frameless Magnetic Leather Case for the iPad 2022
Torro Frameless Magnetic Leather Case

