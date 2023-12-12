Best gifts for Apple fans and iPhone, iPad and Mac owners

If you’re trying to find something to buy for the Apple lover in your life, you’ve probably already looked at all the Apple deals going on and walked away a little confused. Don’t worry. We’ve narrowed things down more so below, you’ll find all the best gifts for Apple fans. A lot of Apple stuff isn’t exactly cheap so we’ve also tried to pin down some more affordable options so there’s something for every budget. Whether you’re looking for a cheap stocking stuffer or the ultimate holiday gift for the Apple lover in your life, we’ve got you covered.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $200, was $249

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a true delight to use in conjunction with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. ANC is exceptional with two times the quality of previous AirPods. Thanks to adaptive audio, you can seamlessly blend together ANC and its transparency mode so that you can hear what’s important to you without being disturbed by anything else. The Apple-designed H2 chip offers rich and immersive sound with crisp and clear notes, along with strong bass. They’re easy to use too with features like personalized spatial audio working without you needing to do much, along with easily switching between other devices seamlessly, and great controls on-board too. These are your faithful companions and they’re the kind of earbuds your loved ones will be using every day.

Apple Watch Series 9 — $349, was $399

One of the best smartwatches for Apple owners, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the best value one offering everything you could need without costing as much as the more advanced Apple Watch Ultra 2. It has all the essential sensors you could need like an ECG app, blood oxygen monitoring, alerts if your heart rate becomes irregular, and more. It also has extensive workout and exercise tracking with Apple’s activity rings system consistently motivating you to do more throughout the day. It looks great too while there are safety features like fall detection and crash detection to give you peace of mind.

Apple iPad Mini 6 — $400, was $499

One of the best tablets around, we think the Apple iPad Mini 6 will delight most people. Sure, it’s smaller than others but it fits into your hand far more comfortably. It has a great looking 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. Whatever you’re doing, it’ll look good on this screen. Alongside that is an A15 Bionic chip which is more than capable enough of playing games or any multitasking needs you may have. There’s also a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support, along with a 12MP back camera. Compatible with the latest Apple Pencil, it’s great for sketching out designs. Other useful features like Touch ID all add up to make this a delightful addition to anyone’s tech collection.

